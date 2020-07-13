Homegrown Business: No More Sore Feet with dr. Liza shoes!

We’ve all been there. We wore a really nice pair of shoes, only to regret wearing them the next morning when we can no longer walk because of foot pain. Well, this week’s featured business, dr. Liza shoes, offers comfortable and stylish heels that can be worn ALL day! We were able to speak to the lovely Dr. Liza Egbogah to learn more!

What is your business called and what does it do?

My business, dr. Liza shoes, is a collection of doctor-approved heels, boots, flats and, most recently, sandals inspired by and designed for women.

What made you want to do this work?

I love heels and was unable to find a high heel that I could comfortably wear all day. I also couldn’t recommend a healthy heel for my stylish patients. Since what we wear on our feet can affect our entire body, I felt this was a great way to extend my reach of ‘fixing’ beyond my clinic. So in March 2017 – I launched dr. Liza shoes!

What problem does this solve?

For so many years, celebrities and women came to my clinic time and time again with the same heel-induced pain. The dr. Liza shoe line provides true 12-hour wear, and function and feel like sneakers.

No one should be held back by their footwear. At the end of the day, we all want to do and be our best and be comfortable while doing it!

Who are your clientele?

Women who want to be stylish and comfortable. And, as I’ve found, that seems to be almost all women. There are some families where I have three generations of women wearing their dr. Liza shoes and it’s amazing!

How does your business make money? How does it work?

I design the shoes in Toronto and then they are handmade in Brazil. Once they’re shipped here I sell them online!

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

My entire shoe line can be shopped online, and under normal circumstances, I also offer appointments at my downtown Toronto clinic, the [fix].

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

What makes your shoes different?

As a body and posture expert, I designed dr. Liza shoes with the whole body in mind. So, the shoes are not only great for your feet but also for your knees, hips and back. And most importantly, they are designer shoes that you would never guess are orthopaedic.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is definitely the women I meet who are fans of the brand. They write amazing notes about how much they love the shoes and how they have genuinely changed their lives because they actually feel good in their shoes now. And, many I get to know on a personal level and they feel like friends.

The worst is having to address customer service issues where the terms and conditions of the online store aren’t respected. As a small e-commerce business, we have to go by policy to ensure we stay afloat and this can sometimes be tough to convey to customers.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

When someone tells me that they know what it’s like to walk in my shoes… 😅

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

I absolutely love Precious Threads by Abiola. She is a phenomenal designer and her business supports a great cause!