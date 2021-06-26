Patty the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

We don’t want to say Patty likes attention, but she’ll never say no to a good brushing. She is looking for someone who can bask in her glory, and answer her every beck and call. Well, kinda.

This just means this princess likes her belly rubs, scratches, and fun games. She’ll let you know when she is looking for some playtime. However, when Patty is done, she is done, and she will for sure let you know.

When’s she not asking for your undivided attention, she likes to relax somewhere comfortable.

Patty likes to run the show, but is ok around other pets and children. However, it’s important to make sure it is a slow and supervised introduction.

Patty is a sweet, fun girl who would make a wonderful partner in life. What more could you ask for? To begin the adoption process, visit us at adopt-a-pet/adoption-process

Patty comes with four free training sessions post-adoption!

Patty

Age: 6 years 2 months

Sex: Female

Size: Large

Colour: Black/Orange

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

