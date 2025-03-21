FEATURETTE is a late-night hit of gritty ear candy—dark, seductive, and impossible to ignore. Think Flume colliding with Nine Inch Nails, and that ethereal Billie Eilish touch. Known for their electrifying high-energy shows, cinematic music videos, and forward-thinking sound design, FEATURETTE delivers raw, genre-bending tracks packed with hooks that cut and lyrics that linger long after the music fades.

Fronted by vocal powerhouse Lexie Jay and backed by Marc Koecher (Keys/Synth/Guitar) and Jon Fedorsen (Drums/Synths), this Toronto-based trio is rewriting alternative electronic pop. From the depths of their subterranean studio in Toronto, they’re crafting bouncy, dark, and addictive sounds that hit like a jolt to the system—leaving you craving more.

Name:

FEATURETTE

Genre:

Alternative Electronic Pop

Founded:

2016

# of Albums:

3

Latest Album:

PANIC PILLS

Latest Single:

“Golden Hour”

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Radiohead

Favourite musician now:

Tyler, the Creator or Billie Eilish

Guilty pleasure song:

“Moth’s Wings” by Passion Pit, or “Creep” by Radiohead (classic)

Live show ritual:

Lex: I love starting the show offstage in the audience and telling the boys to kick things off while I’m down there. Then I get to spend the whole first track raving with the crowd.

Favourite local musician:

Cam Kahin (Toronto, ON), an underrated genius, signed to Dine Alone Records.

EP or LP?

Depends on the artist – These days EP for most, but LP for our favourites.

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owls x 3

Road or studio?

Studio (Lex & Marc), Road for Jon.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Our third full-length album, PANIC PILLS, dropped on January 31st. Listen here

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Hole in the Wall in the Junction – great sourdough pizzas (and Jon’s a huge sourdough critic since he makes his own)

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Augusta Ave. in Kensington Market, our old haunt. Great memories, even better empanadas at Latin Taste.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park, but we’re biased—we have our studio and label based right there on the west side.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Opera House is a great room! We’ve played some of our favourite shows there, and they have a killer lighting game!

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Our local is Pandemonium and we love it – great dollar bins. Just bought Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft on vinyl there. Definitely recommend!