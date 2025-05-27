Charitable Choices: Joëlle Kabisoso Sisters in Sync

Joëlle Kabisoso, a 29-year-old Congolese-Canadian social entrepreneur, has transformed personal trauma into powerful advocacy through Sisters in Sync, an organization dedicated to empowering Black girls and women in Hamilton and beyond. Founded in 2018 after Kabisoso experienced a racially motivated sexual assault at 17 and subsequent victim-blaming from police, the nonprofit has grown from a one-woman vision into a six-member team with numerous volunteers, securing approximately $1.8 million in funding over six years. “We Got You, Sis,” the organization’s motto, embodies their commitment to creating safe spaces where Black women and girls can be “seen, heard, and valued for their humanity.”

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Sisters in Sync is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering Black girls and women to be, become, and belong. Through programs, services, and advocacy efforts, we create safe spaces, foster personal growth, and amplify the voices of Black girls and women in our community.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Black women and girls often don’t have the opportunity to fully experience girlhood or have their stories told on their own terms. We envision a world where Black girls and women are seen, heard, and valued for their humanity, contributions, and potential, moving towards a more compassionate and judgment-free society.

Our motto, “We Got You, Sis,” exemplifies our commitment to solidarity and support. Our approach is rooted in the diverse lived experiences of Black girls and women, using self-esteem building as the foundation for our workshops and community initiatives. Through personalized needs assessments, we identify gaps and provide grassroots-level resources, ensuring that youth who need our programs and services can access them without barriers.

When did you start/join it?

I started Sisters in Sync in 2018 after being part of the Violence 360 campaign under Ontario’s Black Youth Action Plan, where I was advocating for better services for Black survivors of sexual assault. After that, I started getting so many messages from women and girls around the world who had been through similar experiences and were looking for a space where they could connect with others who truly understood. That’s when I knew we needed a community like Sisters in Sync—one built on support, healing, and empowerment.

What made you want to get involved?

When I was 17, I was the victim of a racially motivated sexual assault by five perpetrators. When I sought support from the police, I was told, “Maybe next time, you shouldn’t drink so much.” This response not only blamed me but also viewed me as complicit. However, rather than silencing me, this experience became the catalyst for my current work and advocacy.

During my time under the Black Youth Action Plan, I had the opportunity to share my survivor story of gender-based violence. Although I received a range of feedback, what hit me the hardest was the overwhelming realization that so many people could relate to my experiences. I also work with grassroots organization in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and have started doing international work in South Africa, where these issues are so prevalent.

I didn’t initially set out to be a changemaker; I just wanted to ensure that no other Black woman had to face such trauma alone. That moment of vulnerability became a turning point in my life—a calling.

This work has made me very aware of the impact I have. I am motivated to be a deliberate changemaker, inspired by the connections I’ve formed and the community I’ve built through Sisters in Sync. After 10 years of active volunteering, I’ve learned that sharing our stories can ignite change and create a sense of solidarity among those who have faced similar struggles.

What was the situation like when you started?

When I first started Sisters in Sync, it was a whole new world for me. I had no roadmap, no team—just a vision and a deep passion for creating a space where Black women and girls felt seen and supported. It was just me in the beginning, figuring things out as I went. Eventually, my best friend joined, and she’s been holding it down as our operations lead for the past five years, making sure everything runs smoothly.

One of the toughest challenges early on was building credibility. Without that, securing funding and getting a seat at the table in key spaces was really difficult. But our commitment to uplifting Black women and girls kept us going. Over time, through persistence and a lot of hard work, we laid the foundation that turned Sisters in Sync into what it is today.

How has it changed since?

Since those early days, we’ve built a strong and vibrant community, largely thanks to key funding opportunities that emerged during the pandemic. Many initiatives focused on supporting Black-led organizations, giving us the critical seed funding we needed to grow our capacity, develop a strategic plan, and invest in our branding. Over the past six years, we’ve secured approximately $1.8 million in funding, which has allowed us to become one of the leading Black-led and Black-serving organizations for adolescent girls and women in Hamilton.

The nonprofit landscape has also evolved, with more flexible funding models and greater opportunities for newer organizations to access support. This shift has helped us expand our reach and deepen our impact, allowing us to serve even more young women in our community. Today, we’re proud to be a vital resource for Black girls and women in the region.

There has also been a growing focus on issues like gender-based violence, intimate partner violence, and the unique traumas faced by Black women and girls—topics that have historically been overlooked. This increased awareness has sparked critical conversations and advocacy efforts, creating space for us to address these specific challenges. It has also opened doors for collaboration and partnerships, allowing us to amplify our efforts in advocating for better services and resources for Black women and girls.

And now, we’ve grown into a team of six, with tens of volunteers who generously give their time to support our advocacy and programs. It’s been an incredible journey, and we’re just getting started!

What more needs to be done?

Wow, there’s still so much work to be done to truly support Black women and girls. First and foremost, we need to develop and implement comprehensive, culturally relevant services that address the unique challenges they face—especially in areas like mental health, trauma recovery, and economic empowerment.

We also need to continue pushing for systemic change. Too many barriers still exist, from funding disparities to discriminatory practices in service delivery. Increasing representation in leadership roles within organizations that serve marginalized communities is also critical—decisions should be made by people who truly understand the lived experiences of Black women and girls.

Another major piece is keeping conversations going around gender-based violence and intimate partner violence. These issues can’t be sidelined; they need to be part of broader discussions on equity and justice. Community engagement is key—Black women and girls must be empowered to share their stories and be actively involved in shaping the solutions that impact their lives.

Finally, sustained support and investment in grassroots organizations like ours are crucial. Many of the funding opportunities that emerged during the George Floyd movement have since disappeared, leaving us in a tough spot. While that moment provided a window of stability, we’re now competing with larger, well-established organizations for limited resources. Without ongoing investment, it becomes increasingly difficult to sustain the programs and services that are making a real difference in our communities.

There’s still so much to do, but we’re committed to pushing forward and ensuring that Black women and girls are supported, uplifted, and given the opportunities they deserve.

How can our readers help?

We often rally behind celebrities, musicians, and athletes who don’t even know us, yet we hesitate to show up for the youth we proudly call “our future.” I urge communities across the country to stop waiting for young girls to appear on billboards or international stages before we support them. Instead, let’s show up now and help them reach those heights.

Readers can help in so many ways—by attending our events, engaging with us online, sharing and reposting our content, and most importantly, donating. While event-specific funding is great, what we really need is core funding—the kind that keeps things running when and where they’re needed most. Sustained support is what allows us to continue empowering Black girls and women, building community, and advocating for meaningful change. Every bit of support, big or small, helps us move forward.

Do you have any events coming up?

The team at Sisters in Sync is stepping into 2025 with a packed schedule, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead!

5th Annual You Go, Girl! Awards – October 11th: Our biggest event of the year! In honour of the International Day of the Girl, we’ll be celebrating the 5th anniversary of the You Go, Girl! Awards, recognizing Black girls (ages 6-21) from Hamilton, Toronto, and the GTA who are making waves in their communities. This year, we’re expanding the event to include more opportunities for our nominees, a bigger platform for their achievements, and even more ways to celebrate their brilliance.

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

The answer is clear: Sisters in Sync! What started as a solo effort has blossomed into a thriving organization, thanks to the unwavering support of an amazing team. I can’t express enough how much it means for others to rally behind us, helping us achieve our big goals.

A key point that often gets overlooked is that every donation, no matter how small, makes a meaningful difference. While some may feel hesitant because they can’t give large amounts, even a $5 contribution can have a significant impact on a young girl’s development. And if donating isn’t possible, simply spreading the word about Sisters in Sync can be incredibly powerful. Many girls who’ve experienced life-changing support from our programs were referred by someone who heard about us. By sharing our mission, we can create a ripple effect of change.

Recently, we celebrated a huge milestone: securing our very first office space. Our vision is to transform it into a sanctuary for Black women and girls—a place where they can escape the pressures of the world and find the solace, support, and connection they need. This space will be a haven where they can grow and thrive.