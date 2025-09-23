The Young Bosses in Business Foundation is located in Brampton, Ontario. Sisters Sariah and Shantell Morgan aim to empower young people through entrepreneurship and other strategies to establish and empower them to become tomorrow’s leaders. Learn their story, and their inspiring outlook with youth!

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Young Bosses in Business Foundation (YBIB) is a youth-led registered charity that empowers young people through entrepreneurship, professional development, wellness, and creative expression. We create hands-on opportunities like youth markets, pitch contests, leadership training, and mental wellness workshops to help youth discover their purpose, build confidence, and become tomorrow’s leaders.

What problem does it aim to solve?

YBIB helps solve the problem of youth being overlooked, especially in business spaces meant for adults. We create programs and events where kids can feel confident, supported, and actually be taken seriously — not just watched, but celebrated and empowered.

And like Ariella always says:

“Not only adults can be bosses — we kids can be bosses too!”

When did you start/join it?

My sister Ariella and I co-founded YBIB in 2022. I was 12 years old and she was 5 at the time. In 2023, it officially became a registered charity.

What made you want to get involved?

After experiencing what it felt like to be ignored at adult markets, we wanted to create something that would inspire and support other kids just like us. Ariella and I believe youth deserve to be seen, heard, and taken seriously — and building YBIB became a way to make that happen not just for us, but for others too.

What was the situation like when you started?

We started during the pandemic after going to a lot of adult markets with our businesses. Adults would often pass our booth or not support us the way they supported grown-up vendors — it made us feel like we weren’t taken seriously just because we were kids. And honestly, those markets were boring for us.

That’s when we had the idea to create our own market — with all kid vendors, youth performers, and fun elements that made it exciting. We wanted a space where we were surrounded by our peers and actually supported.

Later, we realized a lot of kids’ businesses didn’t know how to talk to customers or manage money, so we started creating our own programs to teach things like customer service and financial literacy — and that’s how YBIB really started to grow.

How has it changed since?

Since then, we’ve become a registered charity and grown into a full movement with programs, events, corporate sponsors, and a real impact across the GTA. Our markets now take place at major venues like Square One and Bramalea City Centre. We’ve served over 500 youth and built a community that continues to grow.

What more needs to be done?

We want to expand across Canada and create more year-round programs that combine entrepreneurship with mental health, creative arts, and leadership. We also hope to grow our donor network so we can keep offering free and accessible programs for youth in need.

How can our readers help?

You can donate, sponsor a program, or even volunteer as a mentor or guest speaker. Every little bit helps support youth who are working hard to chase their dreams. Visit our website to learn more.

Do you have any events coming up?

We just wrapped our Summer Youth Market & Kid Fashion Show at Square One and will be announcing our Fall Programs and launching our Journey to Self program that focuses on mental health, wellness workshops very soon!

Where can we follow you?

