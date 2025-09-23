Melo the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

OMGosh… have you met Melo yet?! Because wow – this sweet, soulful boy is something special. With his gentle eyes, wiggly tail, and the best cuddles ever, Melo is ready to melt into your heart and your couch!

Melo is the kind of dog that makes you wonder how you ever lived without him. He’s shown nothing but friendliness and curiosity with the world around him. Walkers? Bikers? No problem. Dogs playing? He’ll happily watch the action like a perfect gentleman (we saw him calmly observe a whole doggy playgroup without batting an eye – and he even made a couple of polite new friends!).

This boy lives for cuddle sessions, belly rubs, and zoomies in the park. He’s affectionate, playful, and honestly… just so good. Whether he’s leaning in for pets or zooming joyfully around the grass, Melo’s joy is contagious.

In the shelter, Melo can get a little vocal in his kennel – we think it’s just his way of saying “Hey! Pick me!” He can show some stiffness when things feel new or busy, but give him a moment (and maybe a few gentle ear rubs), and he melts like butter. On leash? A dream. Around people? A lovebug. Around other dogs? Curious, excited, and oh-so-social.

Melo is looking for a family who’ll offer him love, patience, and plenty of playtime. He’s the kind of dog who bonds deeply and gives his whole heart in return.

Come meet the sweetest boy ever – Melo is ready to be your very best friend!

Melo

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: White / Bronze

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

