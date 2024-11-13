“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Muralist Portia “Po” Chapman

Portia “Po” Chapman may have sung before she could speak. She came into this world as a creative person. From an early age, one could tell that her feisty, sparkling spirit would brighten the world someday. Po is Po and will always be Po. Even in her BFAH studio program, her colleagues would often say, “There is Po…and then there is everyone else.” Growing up in an arts studio, fostered an environment where she could sing, dance, act, play, crochet, sew, sculpt and even paint on the walls. The only thing she really liked better than being creative, was playing dollies and building things outside in the woods with forest creatures. Her first drum collection featured a robin’s nest with baby robins in it. In her bedroom window, robins would nest every spring and as she laid in bed staring at the moon through her skylight, she and the robins would chat and sing as the moon drifted them to sleep. In most of Po’s artwork, she still includes animals, trees, and Grandmother Moon. As a teen, she travelled with her parents to trunk shows and entertainment venues. From an early age, Po learned to communicate with potential clients, as well as the arts of negotiation, dream building, and inspiration. It was on the road, that Po embraced the colour pink. Although her favourite colour remains “rainbow,” Po embodies the smiling, girl in pink brand for which she has become recognized. But don’t let that fool you, she is a young woman who knows where she is going and is determined to achieve her goal of becoming an established Canadian Listed Artist. There truly is NO OTHER PO!

-Written by a loved one

Which neighbourhood are you in?

I am a Kingston, ON, based artist with an independent art studio and creation space in the community of Strathcona Park. Before moving to Kingston, I lived in my family’s rural cottage art studio on the south shore of Moira Lake, just west of Tweed, ON. It was during these 18 years that I grew to be one with Nature’s creatures, learned to talk with trees in the forest, and drummed with ruffed grouse as they drummed upon hollow logs around me. It is because of this wondrous, magical life in the woods that I created my signature colour-blocking style, inspired by wild grapevine silhouettes cast by the bright noonday sun.

What do you do?

I am an exhibiting and freelance commission visual storyteller and multidisciplinary artist-illustrator. I am known for murals, hand drums, and published illustrative works in both digital and print media. I endeavour to create immersive art that brings people together and encourages the sharing of personal stories. I create “beautiful,” engaging art because life just feels better when we smile.

What are you currently working on?

With many great things on the horizon, currently, I am working on a 14’ X 6’ mural for Strong Enterprises, a mini-mural series for the Loyola School of Adult and Continuing Education, a 3-piece original painted hand drum commission, and expanding my drum collection for upcoming exhibitions. I have a self-portrait in the Face to Face exhibition in Gananoque, ON, and my drums will be featured in the 2024 Kingston Art Tour, and in November, The Maker’s Hand in Prince Edward County. As an Artist in Community Education Specialist (ACE, BFAH, B.Ed. Queen’s U), I am leading multiple workshops, giving art talks, and creating a new online Media Art curriculum.

Where can we find your work?”

My small mural, “My Creation,” can be viewed in the Queen’s University, Kingston Hall Reflection Room. At Picton’s Base31, you can view my murals, “Building a Bright Future” in the Lecture Hall, “Warbler Watching” in the Aviator’s Garden, and “Exploring the Senses” in the Sensory Garden. In the new year, “Strong and Growing Stronger” will grace the second floor of the new Strong Enterprises Headquarters in Belleville, ON. My Indigenous-themed illustrations can be viewed in the newly published Ways of Being in the World: An Introduction to Indigenous Philosophies of Turtle Island (Broadview Press), on the cover of the inaugural edition of the Queen’s ASUS Journal of Indigenous Studies, as well as adorning documents and web pages for Queen’s University. Also, my Elder in Residence elk rawhide drum can be viewed in its permanent display at Duncan McArthur Hall, Kingston, ON.