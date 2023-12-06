“A Day in the Life” with Toronto-based Voice Actor Robert Tinkler

Robert Tinkler is an Emmy-nominated Canadian artist who has written, produced and performed across almost all media forms, globally. His recent voiceover credits include “Woodstock” in “The Snoopy Show”, “Boo” in “Remi and Boo”, and “Sparky Sparkeroni” in “My Little Pony”. He’s a proud dad to twin boys and loves rock climbing and snowboarding with them. Robert just released a kid’s graphic novel advent calendar called 8 Tiny Reindeer, based on his podcast of the same name.

Which ’hood are you in?

A few years ago we discovered Don Mills, which was Toronto’s first planned community. I can follow the path behind my house all the way downtown through the Don River Valley and only cross one intersection- the rest of the way is all paths and trees and streams.

What do you do?

I am an author, screenwriter, podcast producer, and voice actor.

What are you currently working on?

I just released my first graphic novel with artist Danesh Mohiuddin called 8 Tiny Reindeer, published by Kids Can Press.

I had initially made this story as a podcast we recorded this at my favourite Toronto studio, Super Sonics. Creating podcasts has been evolutionary for me as a creator and has grown from just one show into a small kids podcast network with several ongoing series. Podcasting has become a great idea incubator that contributes to developing screenwriting projects.

Where can we find your work?

Shows I do voice work for are available on Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and CBC. My kids podcast network can be found here. And you can find my new kids holiday graphic novel on Amazon.ca, Indigo.ca and at your local bookstore. Also, you can visit my website for more info.