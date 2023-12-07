We had a chat with Sam Hancock, the Toronto-based comedian with a penchant for loose, silly, yet keenly observant humour, who is set to make waves with her first solo comedy show on December 11th at Comedy Bar Bloor. Titled “Knock Knock,” this solo sketch extravaganza promises a comedic journey through 13-14 distinct characters, each brought to life with Sam’s infectious energy and wit. Opening the evening is the talented Allie Pearse, delivering standup delights to set the stage for an unforgettable night of laughter and character-driven hilarity. Mark your calendars!

How would you describe your comedy style?

Having come up doing years of improv, I would say my style of comedy is very loose and silly. I love playing different characters and heightening real-life observations and taking them to their peak. If you see me perform, you’re going to see wigs, singing, maybe even some dancing.

Who are some of your influences?

I didn’t grow up in an “arts” family so I wasn’t surrounded by all the classic Monty Python or SNL bits that a lot of people my age have been influenced by. Comedy came pretty naturally to me as a kid and I was always trying to figure out how to make people laugh or be the class clown. I would say a lot of my influences in my early twenties came from other comedians or teachers who taught me how to hone in on finding my specific style and delivery. Remembering to always listen and being open to play.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

I don’t think I had one. I used to think my grandma was so funny. She had this sarcastic wit when she spoke and I remember being so fascinated by her.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Oh man. There’s so many comedians that make me laugh. I think Emma Simpson and Veronika Slowikowska have made me laugh the most when we’ve been in rehearsals. Honestly, I’m really impressed by the Toronto scene in general and I think, especially with Tik Tok, there’s this new wave of alternative or “cringy” comedy that’s really funny and creative.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Depends on what show. But for an improv show or sketch show, usually jumping around the green room and getting into my body. I’m sure it’s very annoying for others.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

There are two. The first time I went on as an understudy for The Second City Mainstage. It was the first time I was able to do comedy for such a large audience. I was so used to playing shows in basements and small theatres so it felt so rewarding to look out and see more than 40 people. The second that comes to mind was when my troupe, My Chemical Bromance did Montreal Sketchfest. No one knew who we were and for the first 10 minutes of our set, it was crickets. But by the end of our set, we had people standing and cheering, asking for more. It was epic.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

My favourite bit has to be my theatre school teacher character. It was the first time I had taken a chance at solo sketch and it fell on the page so easily and was so fun to perform.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I love to go watch shows. There are always so many people moving to Toronto to perform and I think it’s important to not just perform in the shows, but also watch and support each other.

Tell us a joke about your city.

What’s with the TTC, Eh?…… don’t print that.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Yes. I’m doing my solo sketch show, Knock Knock on December 11th at Comedy Bar Bloor. I’ll be doing about 13-14 different characters and the amazing Allie Pearse will be opening with some standup!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram or TikTok. I post cringe Snapchat filter selfies and post about shows and upcoming projects!

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

My friend Mitch Wood is so hilarious. Go watch his TikTok. You won’t regret it.