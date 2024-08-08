The Pearle Hotel’s Sparkling Waterfront Escape

We often get asked about places to go that are not too far away from the city. Being lakeside is often high on our vacation list especially when planning our summer and fall “Great Canadian Roadtrips!” When we stopped into The Pearle Hotel & Spa in Burlington, it was a beautiful addition to our “Explore Ontario” itinerary and checked off more boxes than we had initially anticipated!

Located right along the sparkling waterfront of Lake Ontario sits this refreshing and modern hotel that caters to many travellers and their tastes. Ideally situated between Toronto and the Niagara Escarpment visitors truly can have the best of both city and outdoor exploration. It’s also considered one of the most elegant and sought after wedding venues to no one’s surprise!

The Pearle was founded by the Ciancone family and Pearle, the matriarch of the family, served as inspiration for her love of being by the soothing waterways. The hotel continues to offer that unhurried relaxing by-the-lake feeling to all their guests. It’s luxurious yet inviting and unpretentious. The hospitality team here prides itself on providing guests with genuine and thoughtful experiences, extraordinary cuisine, gracious service, and inspiring settings.

The Pearle Hotel, part of the Autograph Collection of hotels worldwide, is certainly worth the drive out of Toronto’s nightmare traffic for a quick getaway. It gives off that breezy sophisticated coastal vibe that truly speaks for itself. The 151 room property is not rustic by any means but they’ve taken elements of cottage life to create something completely unique and charming at the lake.

Rest and Reset:

It all starts from the moment you step foot into the hotel. Its main lobby with nature inspired design has us all cosy with gorgeous elements of wood and limestone. A dramatic staircase serves as a focal point in the main area. One step back with a deep exhale, and the entire vision feels like a waterfall with droplet-shaped glass lights suspended from way above. This striking, yet soothing, entrance is a dream come to life envisioned by the talented design team at Studio Munge — you may recognize their breathtaking and award-winning work in worldwide luxury hotels, restaurants, and private residences including Ritz-Carlton Residences South Beach Miami, Nobu Toronto, and Park Hyatt Toronto to name a few.

Explore the hotel and you’ll discover hints of history to The Pearle Hotel. A few unique spots within the hotel pay homage to the hotel as well as the city’s past. A showcase of artefacts, letters, fine china, and other paraphernalia from yesteryears is neatly displayed near the hotel’s signature spa. There is also a nook where guests will find postcards with vintage images. Handwritten notes to send home is an honoured tradition here at The Pearle and they welcome guests to pick up a pen and capture their memories. By the way, the hotel will take care of the postage, too!

The Rooms:

Most of the hotel’s suites and rooms overlook the water. With unobstructed views of the lake, it is absolutely stunning to take it all in. There was barely any activity on the waterways from our vantage point. Just the moon’s bright beam glistening on the ripples.

Our room with its lakehouse decor was welcoming. Light wood and understated furnishings didn’t take away from the view but enhanced that feeling of escape to somewhere far away. The same vibe I had when I recently retreated to Laguna Beach.

Restaurants:

The hotel’s signature restaurant Isabelle has a stunning canopied patio making it an ideal place to be in the summer months. With a gorgeous view of the lake all time of the day or evening, it’s a perfect place for date night as well as friends and family gatherings. The main dining room is also a treat with its airy lakehouse vibe.

The Pearle Café is a modern and refreshing hotspot for casual morning coffees, smoothies, baked goods, delicious afternoon salads, paninis and other savoury desires. Its pretty pastel colour palette complements that vibe we yearn for being at the water. The café’s motto “Seize the Day” reminds us to appreciate all the little details even though we tend to move quickly in our daily lives. By the way, it’s also a perfect spot to pick up a few pantry items as well as pretty fresh flower bouquets that won’t break the bank.

Also be sure to check out nearby Spencer’s along the waterfront. It’s a popular spot for the season’s freshest seafood and other delicious fare.

The Pearle Spa

I had checked in for a one hour massage in the airy soothing space. The spa space is beautiful with enough private areas to lounge in peace when you’re done “peopling”. Located within the spa is also a traditional Hammam Spa including a steam room and lounge,

Look to their curated list of signature services. Body treatments are intriguing such as the Rose Quartz Restorative service — a unique experience that harnesses the power of crystals to restore positive energy to the body. There are also more familiar services including massages, manis and pedis to check yourself into if crystals are not your speed.

Within the spa area, guests can find the Indoor Pool area. Family swim time and relaxing times ensure that all guests have the option to relax or unwind at their own pace. For those who want to stay on track with their workout goals, The Pearle’s Fitness Centre is open 24/7 with full access to state-of-the-art equipment on site.

What else is there to do in Burlington?

Just steps away from the hotel are charming streets filled with cafés, shops, weekend farmer’s market in the summertime, and restaurants to explore. Definitely hit up Kelly’s Bakeshop! Not overwhelming – just about right to whittle away a few hours on foot. Also nearby are quiet residential streets with some stately homes. Fun to see the architecture and guess who the heck lives around here and what do they do?

The Royal Botanical Gardens is also a neat place to visit. During the summer they also have special events including live music performances and movie screenings in the park.

Also, enjoy scenic hikes along the Niagara Escarpment with over 130km of trails along the waterfront as well as the Trans Canada Trail — perfect for nature lovers. Hiking trails can be found here.