Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Jeremy Dobski

Jeremy Dobski is a comedian whose comedic roots can be traced back to the humour of Rodney Dangerfield, a childhood favourite who set the standard of greatness for him. Today, Jeremy’s admiration lies with Nate Bargatze, whose precise joke-writing and universally relatable comedy inspire Jeremy. He counts Bargatze’s recent special as an influence, hoping the comedian knows the impact of his work.

How would you describe your comedy style?

My comedy is a mix of silly and playful, to dark and weird. I make observations on anything from love and family to what we do in the darkness, but also the bathroom. My girlfriend recently described me as a neurotic troublemaker. I’d say I’m an immature philosopher. Socrates but make it middle school.

Who are some of your influences?

My influences are eclectic and sometimes esoteric. When I was a kid I read a lot of Mad Magazine and loved Weird Al. But the serious music influenced me as much as Bugs Bunny or Homer Simpson. Monty Python. Chris Rock. Mel Brooks. Richard Pryor. Shakespeare. Punk Rock. Toucan Sam. Eminem. Fozzie Bear. Even my Grandparents.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Rodney Dangerfield. The greatest.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Nate Bargatze. I think he’s such a precise joke writer and his comedy fits in everywhere. I watched his last special two nights in a row. Hopefully, he’s reading this.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Cannabis. Diet Coke. Prayer. That is, if traffic allows.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

The Corner Comedy Club. I love it there because it’s my home. I was there on day one. We used to stand on the street handing out flyers on the street in rain, sleet, sun, snow, or spit. I used to run an impossible 3 hour long open mic there. I failed and learned, and grew and felt locked out of my own house during the pandemic. So, when they survived what could have been a fatal shutdown, I was incredibly grateful and that level of gratitude hasn’t faltered since.

Stand-up sends you to all sorts of places. I’ve done comedy in my own backyard for goodness sake! And parks, ugh, the pandemic park shows. Recently I did a clandestine show in a hair salon, which as a bald man was really hard on me, I felt like I was in enemy territory. Fitness clubs. I’ve done comedy on a pirate ship, in tents, basements both finished and unfinished. I even did a set once in the bedroom of a hostel. So, what I’m saying is it’s always nice to come home. The Corner is a space where on any given night you can see a variety of acts, and it’s all pure stand-up, nobody is dictating what can or can’t be done. It’s the coziest, most intimate venue. The Corner offers some of the best comedians working today, and that includes the ones who aren’t my friends, too.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I don’t think I’m proud of any of them, which is why I keep writing more. If there’s one that is my favourite it’s probably not an audience pleaser. I’d say the bit in my special I love the most, and had the most fun with was about how we, in North America, don’t appreciate that we have the privilege to give ourselves diarrhoea as an activity by eating too much, and then surviving it. This is then followed by a critique of how we use toilet paper to clean ourselves, and it’s truly insufficient. Is this funny? I suggest watching the clip, it’s much better than this. The reason i had so much fun performing and writing that joke was the compliments i received. I got “You’re the only person I’ve ever heard talk about s**** for 5 minutes without it being disgusting” Or just a really nice and proper, conservative young woman who was stone-faced during my set burst into tears of laughter before I even brought up the necessity of bidets in modern households. Pretty neat that you can break down someone’s walls with a fart or two.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I hate to say it, but Instagram. It’s a whole buffet. A little of this and too much of that, and oh no why did I consume so much of whatever that was?!

Tell us a joke about your city.

I moved to Toronto from Montreal year ago. And sometimes people ask me why. The answer is simple: People go to Toronto to try to find success. And people go to Montreal to throw up on the sidewalk.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

My stand-up comedy special Love Language is up on YouTube, and the audio is on all streaming services. Also available on Audio Cassette Tape. You read that right.

I am also currently working on an animated series called ParaLegal, about ghost lawyers, with my two co-creators Matt Lyon and Tim Blair. Which will star three of the original Kids In The Hall. The trailer is also available on YouTube.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Comedy Special | ParaLegal Teaser Trailer

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Gee Gethiga is a guy who just moved here from London, Ont. He’s hilarious and has an unmatched work ethic. Check him out!