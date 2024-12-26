Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Tyra Banda

Local comedian Tyra Banda is not your average stand-up artist. With a comedy style that defies expectations and draws inspiration from the universal hilarity of human experience, Banda has quickly become a rising star in the comedy scene. As a key member of the improv troupe ‘Little Miss Normal’ and co-founder of the queer improv collective “Hard Yas,” she brings an infectious energy to her performances that blend nostalgic SNL influences – think Amy Poehler and Tina Fey – with her own unique brand of observational humour.

How would you describe your comedy style?

It’s normal until it’s not.

Who are some of your influences?

The Human Experience and how universal and silly it really is.

My family and friends! They are so so funny, without even being intentional. It’s something that inspires my improv, not necessarily to chase the funny, but find the funny in normal situations.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

I watched a lot of SNL with my mom growing up and loved Amy Pohler, Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph!

Who is your favourite comedian now?

The fellow comedians in my troupe I have the pleasure of playing with every week. I’m part of an improv troupe called ‘Little Miss Normal’ made up of me, Andy Assaf, Rhys Naylor, Ed Choi, Griffin Toplitsky, Emma, Decorte, Bita Joudaki, and Mike Mildon. We rehearse every Sunday and I get full belly laughs every time!

What is your pre-show ritual?

I don’t really have a specific ritual, but checking in with my fellow comedians before we hit the stage is a common practice I do. Improv is such a collaborative art it’s good to know we’re your fellow players are at mentally and physically.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

That’s a tough one! I’d say though in Edmonton my hometown and where I got started doing improv. I know it sounds cliche but there really is no place like home.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I wrote this sketch called “Call Girl” where it was a call girl commercial, but one of the ‘girls’ in a lost little boy looking for his dad. I got to perform it at the Edmonton Fringe in 2022 and it was always fun to see how audiences reacted to this bit!

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Going to live shows! There’s so much amazing comedy in our city and there’s nothing like sharing a laugh with a whole audience. Also, the more shows you go to the more comedians you meet, they invite you to their shows and the cycle continues!

Tell us a joke about your city.

The best part about living in Edmonton is how much it makes you wanna move to Toronto!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Stevey Hunter is fricking hilarious (pardon my language)! They are an improviser, actor and writer who recently moved here from Halifax and is slaying the improv scene right now. We’ve actually started an improv collective together, with Vicky To and Elanja Corosky, called “Hard Yas” which is a monthly queer show we run I’m collaboration with Bad Dog Theatre!