“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Visual Artist Matthew Del Degan

My friend Matthew Del Degan is an incredible Toronto-born artist and industrial designer who’s best known for creating the iconic Lovebot and launching The Love Invasion movement. His work combines contemporary art, large-scale installations, and product design, really rethinking how art connects with public spaces. Right now, he’s putting the final touches on his solo show, Borough of Ghosts, where he’ll be sharing the concept art for his sci-fi novel Memories of Freshwater, along with new Lovebot sculptures, paintings, and illustrations. It’s going to be amazing!

***

Which neighbourhood are you in?

Dundas West and Roncesvalles are my current locations, though I am in the process of establishing a new art studio in Prince Edward County.

What do you do?

I am an industrial designer who primarily works as a visual artist. I’ve built a diverse portfolio that blends contemporary art, large-scale installations, and product design, reshaping how art interacts with public spaces. Each day, I immerse myself in painting, sculpting, drawing, and writing to continually expand my creative expression.

What are you currently working on?

Recently, I’ve been putting the finishing touches on my solo art exhibition, Borough of Ghosts. This exhibition introduces the Lovebot fanbase and the public to the writings, paintings, and sculptures that serve as concept art for my sci-fi fantasy novel, Memories of Freshwater, which is currently in development. The show also featured numerous Lovebot sculptures as well. Lovebot is a brand I developed over the past decade, and it continues to evolve as I manage and expand it year by year.

Where can we find your work?

People can find me at www.matthewdeldegan.com and www.lovebot.com

Lovebot murals can be found in cities across Canada, as well as in New York and Japan. They are most prominently featured in Toronto, where numerous concrete Lovebot sculptures are also hidden throughout the city. To this day, people in Toronto continue to discover these Love Invasion Lovebots, which remain in production.