Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Jack Hirschfield

Jack Hirschfield is a Toronto Comedian. Growing up his 10-year-old self loved Peanut, the sidekick of comedian/ventriloquist Jeff Dunham. With that in mind, you’re sure to laugh when checking out one of his shows. We connected with him to learn more.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Like if an H&M mannequin came to life and started stand-up. Boring. Been done. Fast. Cheap. Just playing, I’m chill and original

Who are some of your influences?

I have a lot of funny friends who influenced me but starting out I was huge fan of Dan Soder, Rory Scovel, Maria Bamford, Dave Chapelle, Hannibal Burress and Eric Andre

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

My embarrassing answer: Peanut. That hellish purple monster of a Jeff Dunham puppet. I truly thought that was peak comedy when I was 10 years old. The way he would berate his owner, Jeff, thought that was soooo funny. But life comes at you fast and tastes change. I’m 27 now and if I saw Peanut on the street I’d probably take matters into my own hands. I cringe thinking back on that a little bit. I sort of hate living in the same world as a puppet like that. Creeps me out.

My cool answer: Mitch Hedberg

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Chris Locke, Hampton Yount, Rory Scovel, Dan Soder, Jackie Pirico, Nick Nemeroff, Marito Lopez, Jerrod Carmichael and Patti Harrison

What is your pre-show ritual?

I try to make sure I have a 10,000-calorie meal right before I get on stage. I’m not the same up there if I’m not battling gut rot.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Pre-pandemic there was a bar called The Ossington which was the perfect venue for comedy. Cave shaped. Damp. Grimey. It was just a perfect venue and made for amazing shows. Now it’s a Tilley hat store that sells 150$ bucket hats.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

“This one is for all the new parents in the audience. Parents, why do they call them SOOTHERS??? Because I be going CRAZY for those things”

Yup. Pretty proud of that I guess.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Albums!

Tell us a joke about your city.

I was born in a place called Penticton, British Columbia. And when I was a baby my mom would give me a soother. By the way, why do they call them SOOTHERS??? Because I go damn near bat-s*** CRAZY for those things.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I run a show every other Thursday at Wenona Lodge on Bloor St. with my friend Noah Maloney. It’s called C’mon Get Up. I think it’s a really fun time.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Noah Maloney, Alex Handy, Bria Hiebert and Amar Singh