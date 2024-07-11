Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Amy Bugg

With a comedic style reminiscent of a female Garth from “Wayne’s World,” Amy Bugg blends the odd, the quietly amusing, and a subtle roast of realtors into a rich tapestry of laughs. With influences ranging from the comedic spontaneity of Chelsea Peretti to the slapstick genius of Adam Sandler, and the inspiring delivery of Jo Firestone, she’s carved out a unique spot on the comedy circuit. We connected with her to learn more.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Imagine if Garth from Wayne’s World was a woman…..It’s weird, it’s a little quiet, it’s a little insulting about realtors.

Who are some of your influences?

Chelsea Peretti, Adam Sandler and Maria Bamford have made some of my all-time favourite comedy specials. I love comedy specials with weird surprises, whether it be elderly parents, dogs in the audience or flying cauliflower ears.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

I loved watching Tina Fey and Will Ferrell on SNL. I also listened to Chris Rock’s Roll With the New on repeat in my Jr. High shop class. I handmade a stool while learning about what takes place in a champagne room.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Jo Firestone. I love her unique delivery and writing style. She writes jokes about all the topics I crave: Clothing by Ann Taylor, Grapes.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I like to write a brief set list and then sweat about 3-6oz from both palms.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

My favourite place I have ever performed was the Winnipeg Park Theatre during The Oddblock Comedy Festival. I love festivals that feature alternative comedy, they bring out all the fellow geeks and nerds. That festival sadly no longer exists, so if you are reading this, have a large cash surplus and want to start an alternative comedy festival, please DM me.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

My favourite bit I have ever written is a pregnant wrestler persona called Big Preggy Sue. It had never been done before. Comics were doubtful, some even said it couldn’t be done. They said it was weird, it was niche, it was “technically prop comedy,” but I found a way to make it work and for all audiences to enjoy it….95% of the time. Burlington still hates it. I don’t think they like pregnant women.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I love finding new comedians by watching them live at comedy and fringe festivals. I went to the Edinburgh Festival last year and found some amazing comics that I had not heard of before. Sam Campbell from Australia was amazing! And when I can’t afford to travel, I have also found a lot of great comedy specials on YouTube.

Tell us a joke about Toronto

Toronto is so stinky I can’t tell which day is garbage day. Everything in Toronto is very expensive, except for the lake, which comes with free duckborne illnesses.

Do you have anything to promote?

Yes! I released my first comedy special and album in April. The special is called “The Comedy Zone” and is available on YouTube. The companion album is called “Little Stinkers” and is available on Spotify.

Where can we follow you?

Youtube | Instagram | TikTok

PAY IT FORWARD: Another local comic we should know about?

Laura MacLean! She runs a live show at Tallboys called “Medical Emergency.” Every show she suffers through a different type of medical emergency. Go to the show! Watch her be funny, watch her suffer.