14 Free Things To Do This Summer in Toronto

Summer in Toronto is full of festivities and events. Take advantage of the weather and enjoy the best of the city. While we have our monthly City Girl’s Guide, here are 14 free things to do!

Under the Stars FREE Summer Movie Night with the Regent Park Film Festival:

Free summer night movie screenings have returned with Regent Park Film Festival — an award-winning, community-based, charitable organization. “Under the Stars” kicks off on July 10 with the screening of The Queen of My Dreams, followed by Ray and the Last Dragon on July 10. Films aim to bring people of all ages, cultures, and communities together for a night of free films, food and performances. Details here.

Summer Series Trillium Park (Ontario Place):

It’s a season of free, family-friendly programming from July 13 to September 1. Visitors are invited to check out a variety of locally curated programs including live music, arts & culture, yoga, and dance. Mixto Festival (July 13 & 14), Summer Live Music Festival (July 27 & 28), Wavelength Summer Thing (August 10), City Hall Live (August 11), The Academy presents (August 17 & 18), It’s OK* World (August 24 &25), Indigenous Sounds Now (August 31 & September 1). Yoga in the Park is also back with free outdoor yoga classes on select Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 11 am until September 29. The full schedule of programs can be found here.

Your Yard Music in the Park Series at Exhibition Place:

Wednesday evenings in July. Music from 7 to 8:45 pm. Immerse yourself in the vibrant rhythm of Toronto’s music scene at Music in the Park, a series held at Exhibition Place’s picturesque Centennial Park. There’s something for everyone in our diverse lineup of emerging and established artists. Bring along your friends and family, pack a picnic blanket and some tasty snacks, and prepare for an unforgettable night of music and community. Note: some concerts are FREE, others are low-cost. Details here.

Toronto Gone Wild at the Museum of Toronto:

Open to the public until August 3. This thoughtful exhibition explores the city as a multi-layered habitat — starring the animals, plants, and insects that call Toronto home. Venture through different Torontonian terrains from city streets to burrows, hives, and nests, all seamlessly woven together in our downtown exhibition space. You’ll emerge with a renewed appreciation for the interconnectedness of life in the city. More details here.

On July 9th from 12 to 5 pm, the Museum of Toronto will have a day-long memorial service for Conrad the Raccoon whose lifeless body was found downtown nine years ago. His passing was felt by many in our city as Torontonians created a loving shrine for Toronto’s unofficial mascot, the raccoon. The public is welcome to come to the exhibition and remember Conrad.

The Bentway:

Monthly Roller Skating Parties are happening under the Gardiner Expressway with live DJs and food trucks. Bring your roller skates (or you can rent them) and join in the figure 8 skate trail for a groovy fun time. Hippie Market will be there with over 20 vendors selling vintage and handmade goods. Upcoming Dates: July 12, August 14, and September 27. More details here.

While you’re at The Bentway, check out the free public art exhibition, Softer City, a series of six commissioned art installations, performances, and events that explore “softness” as a collective strategy for social connections.

Drawing Socials with Noble Space at The Bentway:

Every Wednesday evening from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Join The Bentway Studio (facing Canoe Landing Park) on Wednesday evenings for weekly Drawing Socials. No previous drawing experience? No problem! The artist facilitators will help you try something new, and meet your neighbours while learning drawing techniques.

FREE Outdoor Movie in The Park Nights at David Pecault Square:

Every Wednesday evening at sunset, David Pecaut Square transforms into an outdoor cinema with the return of the popular Movies in the Park series. Featuring iconic films that celebrate fierce, fabulous female characters, it’s the perfect way to spend a summer night. Just bring your friends and something comfy to sit on. Line up detail here.

July 10: Clueless – Hang out with Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) and her Beverly Hills squad in this 90s classic.

July 17: Mean Girls – Watch the Plastics rule the school with Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) navigating the wild world of high school.

July 24: 9 to 5 – Celebrate workplace rebellion with the dynamic trio: Violet (Lily Tomlin), Judy (Jane Fonda), and Doralee (Dolly Parton).

July 31: Barbie – Experience the magic and empowerment of Barbie (Margot Robbie) in this 2023 global hit.

August 7: Wonder Woman – Witness the superhero strength and grace of Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) as she saves the world.

Dancing on the Square at Harbourfront Centre:

Every Wednesday through the summer, Dancing on the Square invites audiences to enjoy the art of live dance by Lake Ontario. With an eclectic lineup that includes Latin, Bollywood, hip-hop and contemporary dance, audiences can watch, participate and dance. Then, learn the fundamental dance steps guided by professional instructors in a fun and casual environment. Coming up on July 10: Experience the vibrant Indigenous cultures of Turtle Island through a dance performance by Odawa Wiingushk. Following the performance, participate in a 60-minute dance class suitable for all skill levels. Learn the basics of these powerful dance styles, and connect with Indigenous culture through movement and storytelling. Full schedule can be found here.

Unity Fest, Harbourfront Centre:

One of Canada’s top hip-hop festivals is back on July 20th for its 16th year. Experience multi-art forms, from dance battles and street art exhibitions to live performances and DJs, shop at the marketplace and enjoy local food vendors, participate in workshops and so much more. It’s a community vibe for all ages. Details here.

FREE Main Floor at The Royal Ontario Museum:

Free Main Floor returns on July 2 with live performances, educational activities for kids, and access to most of the ROM’s expansive first floor. Plus, returning this year, performances will take place outside the building on Queen’s Park Plaza and Performance Terrace overlooking Philosopher’s Walk on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Reminder, the Museum is also free on the third Tuesday night of each month. Full details here.

Summer Music in the Garden (Harbourfront):

The 23rd season of Summer Music in the Garden and the 25th anniversary of the Toronto Music Garden brings a beautiful lineup of free performances. Featuring 18 intimate live concerts by JUNO Award-winning Canadian musicians from across the country and internationally– from Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Vancouver British Columbia North Slave Metis Nation, Calgary Alberta Tlicho Nation, as well as Iran, Türkiye, Philippines, Latvia and Georgia. Events happen most Thursdays and Sundays during the summer. See the lineup here.

TD Union Summer:

One of our favourite patios in the city is located right at Union Station. Returning is the opportunity to immerse yourself with free live music, DJs, and events. There are on-location food vendors($) as well including our favourite Roywood’s. A complete list of entertainment programming can be found here.

Waterfront Community Outdoor Paint Nights:

Hosted by Original Genes and the Waterfront BIA, this series of four FREE outdoor paint nights will be held along Toronto’s beautiful waterfront neighbourhoods. Starting at 6 pm on each date, the painting socials take place at various picturesque locations throughout the summer: Sugar Beach (July 24), HTO Park (August 7), Harbour Square (August 14), and Harbourfront Centre (August 21). More information and sign up can be found here.

Toronto Chinatown Festival:

August 17 & 18. Toronto’s Chinatown is iconic with its iconic restaurants, shops, sculptures, and murals. This festival celebrates Chinese culture and its rich history in Toronto. Explore the Spadina and Dundas area and enjoy lion and dance performances, music, arts and culture as well as food. Take a free walking tour to explore the incredible murals in the area. More details here.