“A Day in the Life” with Actress and Filmmaker Sheronna Osbourne

Sheronna Osbourne, an accomplished Canadian actress, director, writer, and producer, seamlessly weaves her multifaceted talents on and off the screen. Her journey into film commenced in Toronto’s IATSE costume department, contributing to top shows since 2009. In 2020, she garnered the Canada Arts Council Digital Creatives Grant, directing her first short film, “Silence Of The Land,” a poignant exploration of Black experiences in Toronto. Her subsequent film, “Roni,” earned the Audience Award at the Toronto Short Film Festival, propelling Osbourne towards a burgeoning interest in directing. Influenced by artists like Issa Rae and Ava DuVernay, she aspires to spotlight Black female leads in genre films. In 2021, her award-winning short film “Out of Order” showcased her prowess as a co-writer, director, and actor. Osbourne, a Black woman filmmaker, aims to create space for genre films reflecting the Black experience, utilizing her skills in costume, acting, and direction. Osbourne’s trajectory exemplifies a commitment to pushing boundaries, enriching perspectives and fostering meaningful conversations that celebrate Black voices and the artists behind them. Currently, Osbourne is thrilled to be writing her first feature film.

Which ’hood are you in?

I moved to Scarborough right before I started middle school so I definitely consider Scarborough my hood. Some of my fondest memories, core friendships and many wild adventures are rooted in the East end of the city.

What do you do?

I am an actress, director, writer and producer but my career in the film industry began as a costume buyer, a role I still occasionally undertake. So, when I’m not in front of the camera or directing actors, you could say I’m behind the scenes dressing them! It’s a unique blend of skills and experience that I’m proud to bring to every project.

What are you currently working on?

As someone who wears many hats, I’m often in pre-production or post-production on any given day. As an Actress and Executive Producer, I am currently submitting Thirsty AF: The Adventures of a recovering sex addict to film festivals worldwide. This project, written and directed by L.A. Wade delves into the life of Cali Church (portrayed by myself) as she navigates the potential of her future while dealing with the traumas of her past. I’m extremely proud of this work and the collaborative efforts of the team and I cannot wait to share this compelling series with audiences worldwide. As a director, I am currently in post-production for my latest short film Remote Paradise, a comedy based on the woes of returning back to the office after the sweet life of working from home. As a writer, I am currently writing my first feature film… yay!

Where can we find your work?

My IMDB and Instagram are the best places to keep up with my projects.