“A Day in the Life” with Choreographer and Director Jen Shuber

I’ve known Jen Shuber for ages. Over the years I’ve had the pleasure of being her student, employee, and perhaps my favourite chapter, her friend.

Jen is a powerhouse performer, well-respected instructor, amazing choreographer, and sought-after director, who I was lucky enough to study under. Her classes were EVERYTHING! Always up-to-date, ever-evolving in style and full of knowledge.

I worked for Jen as a J-Force member when she was the choreographer for The Toronto Blue Jays. Jen effortlessly coordinated classically-trained, hip hop and break dancers to create a fierce dance team (not to mention a strong and supportive family!). This was one of the best experiences of my life!

Now, years later, Jen is one of my best friends. When we’re out on the town, Jen’s love of good beats and infectious energy means she’s always the life of the party.

While the pandemic has halted production for the majority of the arts and entertainment industry, Jen continues to drive forward. I’m in awe of her passion, perseverance and innovation; and true to form, she is, finding another platform to share her incredible talents with a broad audience. I can’t wait to see what she has in store for us!

-By Kellie Nuovo, Jen’s friend

What ‘hood are you in?

St. Clair West Village.

What do you do?

I am a dance choreographer, theatre director and writer. I have been lucky enough to work for over a decade in both stage and screen. I have choreographed for Soulpepper Theatre, Tarragon Theatre, Theatre Passe Muraille, Young People’s Theatre, MTV, YTV, CBC, the NBA and The Toronto Blue Jays to name a few.

What are you currently working on?

With the changing landscape of live theatre right now, I have decided to launch a new YouTube channel called “Dancing with Jen” to share my dance knowledge and experience online with a new generation of dancers and non-dancers alike. My channel will deliver weekly videos to subscribers including dance tutorials, exclusive dance challenges, breaking down popular dances for Insta Reels, Tiktok and Triller and also featuring many other well-known local dance artists as surprise guests. I can’t wait to dance with everybody from the comfort of their own homes!

Where can we find your work?

The easiest way is to go to YouTube and subscribe to “​Dancing With Jen​”. My channel launches on September 25​ and you will be the first to receive my new content.

You can also find out more about me on my website ​www.jenshuber.com​ and follow me on Insta @shuberjen​.