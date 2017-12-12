Holiday Comedy Show Toys With Xmas Traditions For Laughs!

The Second City’s contribution to holiday joy is the new comedy revue, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Sweater. This show is an ideal alternative to the annual staff Xmas party; Get out of the office for goodness’ sake! It happily pokes fun at annual holiday traditions as well as common frustrations with festive activities like shopping and gift giving. On now until early January.

Celebrate the holiday season by perhaps laughing at the whole darn thing. The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Sweater expertly sorts the good from the bad regarding Christmas time. Starting with the bad, oh so much bad. From having to attend an ugly Christmas sweater party to the frustrations of listening to too much Xmas music and the sinister goings-on of The Elf on the Shelf. Reminisce about crappy Christmas gifts past. Cringe at a child’s meltdown and temper tantrum while gift shopping. Oh so many things will be familiar to you during this comedy show, but you will be in a safe place….until you head home to your family for the holidays!

Besides the overriding bah humbug sentiment of many of this show’s satirical sketches, there are a number of upbeat song and dance numbers, including a sweet ditty about orphan Christmas trees and a Matrix inspired snow shovel battle. Santa also makes an appearance, and with the help of some hilarious audience participation, he composes a few amusing naughty lists. There is also a great improv sketch that tackles how couples make the festive season work. Overall The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Sweater delivers the milk and cookies along with a bellyful of laughter.

As mentioned, this is the perfect show to extend a holiday office party, or, treat mom and dad out to a night of Xmas cheer.

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Sweater is written and performed by The Second City Touring Company, featuring Sharjil Rasool (Odd Squad), Jillian Welsh (No Place), Clare McConnell (Star Trek: Discovery), Phatt Al (Bob Curry Fellowship), Josh Murray (Songbuster) and Natalie Metcalf (The Adventures of Tom Shadow).

***

For The Second City Toronto shows & tickets please visit: http://www.secondcity. com/toronto/

Improv & sketch comedy theatre and bar with nightly shows, located at 51 Mercer St, Toronto.

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Sweater

On now until January 5, 2018

Evening Performances Starting November 20

Matinee Performances Starting November 29

Evening and Matinee Performances in repertory

with Party Today, Panic Tomorrow

Tickets starting at $26

secondcity.com/shows/toronto/ showstorontogood-bad-ugly- sweater

Miracle on Mercer Street

December 16, 2017 to January 5, 2018

Shows at 2pm

A good show for ages 4 and up!

Tickets Starting at $12

secondcity.com/shows/toronto/ showstorontomiracle-mercer- street

Party Today, Panic Tomorrow

On now until February 3, 2018

Tues – Thur @ 8pm • Fri & Sat @ 7:30pm & 10pm • Sun @ 7:30pm

Tickets starting at $26

secondcity.com/shows/toronto/ party-today-panic-tomorrow

About The Second City

The Second City, a 100% Canadian-owned company, is the world’s premier improv and sketch comedy theatre company, with resident stages in Toronto and Chicago, Training Centres in Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles, as well as touring companies performing throughout the world.