“A Day in the Life” with Toronto-based actor Zachary Michael Smadu

March 8, 2023 Demian Vernieri Arts, Performing Arts

Zachary Michael Smadu is the type of man who goes for a run, returns with a bag of groceries, then proceeds to cook up the most delightful meal you have ever tasted. His delicate thoughtfulness, compassion and outlook on the world continually enhance the lives of those around him. From nurturing friendships that he’s been a part of for decades to investing in his mentorship program with Tanzanian street kids, Zach is dependable, hilarious and lights up any room he walks in. His natural presence, charisma and artistic skills are available for everyone to see on the tv show Family Law (Global/The CW). But what runs much deeper than this is his work ethic. The acting world is tough, and Zach’s turned years of rejection into fuel for pushing himself even harder. From classes to workouts to books and countless sacrifices, this is the dedication to craftsmanship it takes to reach the level Zach has now achieved. But perhaps what I admire most about him is his relationship with his family. The love, care and daily check-ins they willingly invest in each other allow for the most beautiful, effortless bond. He is my favourite person, the one I look to for advice and adventure and who makes me laugh every day.

-Written by Miriam van Ems, girlfriend

Zachary Michael Smadu
I’m so lucky to have a fantastic girlfriend, Miriam, and friends. We live in one of the best cities in the world, so I usually take advantage of celebrating both: Dinner parties, board game nights, live theatre or, here, supporting the best baseball team in the world!
Zachary Michael Smadu
I have to try new things. Most days, I dedicate a portion to learning about something new through books or building a new skill. This past year it’s been paddle-boarding, Jiu-Jitsu, and gardening
Because Family Law is doing so well worldwide, I frequently get to do interviews, junkets, or podcasts as press for the show
I always connect with my family in Saskatchewan every day. Even if it’s for 5 minutes. Here, my sister is visiting me, and my nephew is clearly excited to see me. Or was he missing his mama?
Then it’s time to get to work. Regardless if I have an audition to shoot or I’m prepping for an upcoming role, I get into the home studio and do a few hours of work. The work continuously varies, but it has to get done
Then it’s time to eat! I love cooking, so by the time I make a late breakfast, I’m already prepping two or three other meals at the same time. Playing with recipes and trying new things is another creative space for me. And I love food
Zachary Michael Smadu
Following my pages is always some exercise. If I’m filming, it may be only a 20min HIIT before pick up. If I’m on hiatus, it’s a lot longer—an hour at the gym followed by an hour or two of cardio. I NEED to get into my body to start my day
Zachary Michael Smadu
For the past 12 years, I’ve started every morning by writing three pages of unfiltered, uncensored, free-form thought: “the morning pages.” It’s both a reflection and a purge. No matter what, they always get done before anything else, even if I’m off to set at 5 am

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I’ve lived in Leslieville for the past 10 years. Love it.

What do you do?

I’m an actor by trade. I started when I was 10 years old and have worked and trained in many avenues of the performing arts, including Musical Theatre, Dance, Improv, Shakespeare and all other forms of theatre, and in the last 10 years I have been heavily involved with Film and Television.

What are you currently working on?

I just completed filming Season 3 of Family Law, a Global and CW TV show I star in. We spent about five months filming in Vancouver so it’s nice to be home and recharge. Currently in the off-season of my show, if I’m not testing or auditioning for other projects to film, I’m “filling-the-creative-well” with reading and training and getting inspired by other activities and learning new things.

Where can we find your work?

The Season 1 finale of Family Law just aired on the CW. Season 2 will be airing in 2023 on both Global and the CW. Outside of that, IMDB will share all other credits and those Film/TV projects can be found on the multiple streaming services or airing randomly on cable. And you can follow me on Instagram, Twitter and any other social media as @zachsmadu.

 

 

About Demian Vernieri 409 Articles
Demian is an Argentinian retired musician, avid gamer and editor for the Montréal Guardian, Toronto Guardian, Calgary Guardian and Vancouver Guardian websites.
Instagram

Related Articles