My Digital Life: Clive Felice of Dads With Attitude

I recently met Clive at an event for Old Spice where I learned about Dads With Attitude and his content creation focused on parenting, fatherhood and marriage, all with a comedic spin. I caught up with Clive after the event to find out more about him and his channels.

What is your channel called and what is it about?

My channel is called Dads With Attitude which is a fun and comedy-based channel that comes from the views of a father. It’s a mix of being a father and husband and reminiscing how the good old days of the 80s and 90s were with a lot of sarcasm.

When did you start it? What motivated you at the beginning?

I started my channel back in 2014 when my daughter was born. While I was working as a full-time Producer at Rogers Media I saw the big potential in social media and knew this could be something I can eventually make a new career out of.

Who were you inspired by? Any influences?

Ever since I was young I would grab a camera and begin to make comedy films. I think what really inspired me was the fact I can now have an audience. I truly do make these videos for myself first. Making content is my Zen.

How would you describe your audience?

My audience is THE BEST. I have a huge respect for my “Supporters”. I call them supporters instead of followers because that is what they truly are. I am very happy and grateful to have this opportunity where I get to live my dream of making content.

What is your creative process? Do you have people who work with you?

I think just my life is my creative process. It’s funny how so many people can relate to the comedy sketches I create. Who knew I was not alone when my kids felt like they needed to fight the Orcs of Moria from LOTR just to wear a pair of jeans? The enjoyment, drama, hilarity and insanity of parenting on a daily is the content lol.

How do you monetize your content? Do you also have another job?

I have been very blessed to work with so many great companies and PR agencies to keep my channel running and help me make this a living. On top of my channel, I run a media business that helps bring their campaign visions alive.

What is your favourite piece of content you have created?

I honestly love everything I post but recently I did this one video as I mentioned above in regards to how my son would act if I asked him to wear a pair of jeans. I mimicked the exact reaction and it seemed like it became a huge hit as it’s very relatable to parents.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is the fact I have more freedom and time to be able to be with my family. I get to live my dream of putting smiles on people’s faces and creating content I truly love. The downfall of owning your own business and running a channel full-time is not knowing what comes next.

What are your future plans for your channel?

I actually started my blog. I am very excited about this as I have been doing some fun lifestyle vlogs and I know it’s something different from my Instagram and TikTok content but I have the opportunity to attend so many fun events and get to review new products that I figured why not put my own twist and humour into these lifestyle videos and see what comes out of it.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Canadian content creator that you love?

There are so many creators I truly love and respect. I have been able to meet so many amazing people throughout the years who are truly successful and some who have helped me along the way. I like to give an honourable mention to a creator I see hustling every day and who once helped me with some of our home paint needs. Her name is Mary Beth Trendos and her account is @trendosinteriors on Instagram. She is a wizard with paint and taking old furniture and turning it into masterpieces. She’s also a small business owner and I always love to support and help them strive.