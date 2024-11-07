Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto-based Comedian Kyle Bergstresser

Meet Kyle Bergstresser, a Toronto-based comedian whose high-energy, act-out-heavy style blends the boundaries of stand-up and sketch comedy. Describing his approach as a mix between Rory Scovel and Pete Holmes, Kyle embraces a wild, chaotic performance style that often feels like a whirlwind of characters and absurdity.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I’ve been told it’s like a mix of Rory Scovel and Pete Holmes. But to describe it without referencing someone else, I’m like a guy who does so many stupid act-outs that it’s basically sketch comedy.

Who are some of your influences?

I started in Winnipeg so the first people I saw that made me realize I could be weird up there would be Tim Gray, Ryan Ash, J.D Renaud, Dana Smith and a guy just named Keener. They’re all so good and so singular.

There’s so many more, and I’m gonna constantly name too many comedians because they all mean a lot to me. Mark Little, Andy Samberg, Jenny Slate, Nick Kroll, Tim Robinson, Chris Locke, Maria Bamford, Pat Thornton, Jackie Pirico, Carmen Christopher, Tim Heidecker, Conner O’Malley. Just anyone getting up there being a crazy ass.

And my whole family, grandparents/uncles & aunts included. I’ve seen everyone in my extended family laugh until they cry and the older I get the more I realize how cool that is.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

When I was 7 I found Bill Hicks & Richard Pryor and I knew I wanted to smoke cigs & be a truth teller just like them.

Haha no, It’s embarrassing and weird, but my parents played it pretty safe so the first comedy album I ever heard was a Jeff Foxworthy CD that was all about marriage and rednecks and the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. I listened to it like 1000 times and showed all my 10-year-old friends and we all somehow found it relatable.

Also some cassette tape in my dad’s truck of a Christian comedian who had some bit about how god made it so veggies only taste good when you cook out the nutrients. He was like “Ain’t our lord and saviour funny that way?” And I was like “Yes Mark. And I would like to do this someday”

Who is your favourite comedian now?

I always loved John Mulaney, which is tough cuz he showed his ass a little bit in the last few years. But I have decided that I don’t need my comedians to be coke-free or great husbands, as long as they’re not total monsters, so I still love him!

But no comedian has ever made me laugh as hard as Chris Locke. And as far as I know, he is a good husband! Ka-ching!!!

What is your pre-show ritual?

– 2 iced coffees, 55 pushups, scream into a bunched-up sweater, do tha happy dance

– Okay…

– Sorry not done. Check the hair, quick granola bar, middle finger to the sky for all my dead friends who never bothered to catch a show, kiss my motha effin wife, put on my show shirt (Ironic NASCAR tee)

– This is a very simple question you don’t have to do a whole thing

– I’m not done. BIG glass of Sprite, dirt off the shoulder dance, wife wants another kiss, oh brother

– We have to move on

– Give her the kiss. She’s begging for more. Our big fat son is right there. She’s gotta cool off. He’s a very curious boy. I tell her she’s getting it later tonight. Kneel down and tell my big son he’s perfect just as he is. Shove him over to remind him who’s boss. Middle finger to the sky again for all the times God did not provide.

– Stop this

– Shadowbox, wife shoves me over, little play fight, that gets it out of our systems, she’ll still get it later, out the door by 7:20.

– Ok, what is it really?

– Nothing really I just usually get diarrhea

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

I just did an amazing show called The Talent Show at The Burdock and it was one of the best sets I’ve ever had, so maybe there? I love Comedy Bar, Tonight Bar and Tallboys but I’ve performed there so many times that I’ve had enough weird sets to scrub off some of the shine, you know?

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I have a joke about the Joker and how seriously we take him that I think is a pretty good observational thing.

But my favourite right now is a very stupid, alternate reality bit about how I’m protesting Shoppers Drug Mart for selling vibrators but not fleshlights. I love what it says about a certain type of horny, mens rights guy and I love seeing how long it takes for the audience to realize I’m not actually like that. Sometimes they never do! Ka-ching!!

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

You gotta go to live shows. There’s so much pausing and eye contact and references to earlier sets and slight adjustments to the vibe that you can’t put into a recording. No one will ever be as good in an album or a special or a stupid 45-second clip as they are live.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Not a joke but my home town in Manitoba is called Morris and it is like, vaguely cowboy-themed, which is funny as hell to me. I love it but whenever I visit I remember that it’s kind of done up with like a “yee-haw” esthetic. Like a 7th-grade dance where the theme is Giddy Up. Hilarious. Also, the fire hydrants are all painted like loony tunes guys? But then one of them is Bart Simpson. It’s just a hell of a place to grow up.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I run a stupid monthly show on Saturdays at Comedy Bar called Crap Ass. It’s like a quiz-style gameshow but all the answers are fake and it’s very chaotic and meta and fun.

I also do comedy all over the city. It’s all on my Linktree and/or my Instagram.

Where can we follow you?

Linktree | Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

I could name 100 there’s so many locals that I like a lot. Melanie Dahling, Angie St Mars, Sarah London, Will Kristiansen, Lily Langen, Isabel Zawtun, oh no this is too many. Noah Maloney is insane in a great way, so is Laura McLean. Amar Singh is gonna be world-famous! Jack Hirschfield! Kyle Patan! Okay, there’s more but I’ll stop there. (Ka-ching!!)