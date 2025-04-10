Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Owen Farewell

Meet Owen Farewell, a Mississauga native who’s made Toronto his comedic stomping ground. He got his start watching and performing at open mics, where he spent years building up the confidence to step on stage. Known for his real, direct, and refreshingly original style, Owen tells stories that veer far from the expected—he’s all about saying what no one else is thinking. Whether he’s riffing about bed bugs on the subway or reminiscing about his love for The Corner Comedy Club, he keeps audiences engaged with his self-deprecating wit. He’s carving out his own space in Toronto’s comedy scene, one hotdog-fueled subway ride at a time. Keep an eye out for this rising talent—he’s working hard to turn those open-mic moments into something big.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Well I’m overstating myself by even describing it as comedy sometimes, you’d have to ask the crowd. I like to be real, direct, not animated, just telling stories. A lot of people say comics are the people who: “say what everyone is thinking,” but that’s not the point! I like to say what no one is thinking. Be original.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

I grew up loving the 80s-90s era, always been a big fan of Patrice O’Neal and Louis C.K.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

These days I’m a Shane Gillis guy. Got to see him live at a sold-out Scotiabank arena, awesome!

What is your pre-show ritual?

Toronto has a lot to offer, so instead of utilizing any of that, I get a crappy hotdog truck hotdog, listen to 2000s rap, and take the subway. Makes me feel like a real working man on the way to my small unpaid sets. Man, those hotdogs are good though. No matter how crappy.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

I love The Corner Comedy Club on Queen St. Intimate room, nice stage, good beers, and great comics. What else can you ask for? Except of course a theatre, but you know. One day.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

My favourite bit is about bed bugs. I’ve seen some crazy stuff on the subway, but I’ve yet to see a bed. How are these guys getting there? I’m too many steps from solving the problem. Frankly, I think we should go easy on them, it took me months to learn how to ride the subway, let’s lay off the creatures that live in literal beds. This is my favourite bit because it never fails to make me chuckle on stage, and my own humour is my only real way of judging these. Self-deprecation is the best kind of bit.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Hitting up open mics is always a great way to do it! Don’t tell the clubs, but I go to ticketed open mics as a performer, don’t have to pay, get stage time, and also get to watch some awesome new comics and friends do their stuff! Perfect comedy “life hack” I suppose.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Buying a house.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I don’t, I’m pretty small time. If there’s any producers or bookers out there, look out for my name! I’m confident on stage and am working through all my bombs right now. Trying to get on the right path to some success at this.

Where can we follow you?

Facebook

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

I’m a big fan of Dair Shendale! Awesome guy. Always been so nice to an up-and-coming young guy like myself. Deserves some respect.