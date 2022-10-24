At Happily Ever After Books, they believe that everyone deserves their own happy ever after. When Jenny Pool decided to start this bookstore, she wanted to share in your love of romance, the joy of finding the romance novel that speaks to your heart.

The modern romance genre is more diverse and inclusive than it has ever been, and she believes we can only continue to improve on those things by claiming a space for romance readers to celebrate the stories they can find themselves in, that find them peace, that excite them, that show them they deserve respect and consent and trust in their romantic and/or sexual relationships. ⁣

We spoke with Jenny Pool, owner of Happily Ever After Books, to find out more about what they do.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Happily Ever After Books is a romance-exclusive bookstore.

What made you want to do this work?

I’ve loved books for as long as I can remember, especially ones with love stories.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Canada had not had a romance-exclusive bookstore before we opened.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Canadian romance readers!

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We are a virtual bookstore, with an online store.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

We do not have a physical location at this time. It is our hope to open a brick-and-mortar store sometime in the future.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

The best question would be “I haven’t read a lot of romance, so I don’t know where to start. What are some suggestions?” And my answer: “let’s talk about what you have read, let’s ask you about your favourite tropes, and we’ll go from there”.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is getting to talk to people about romance books. Hands down. The worst part is lifting the books! Books are heavy!

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

There aren’t too many jokes about romance booksellers but I did see a funny tweet that said “god created men and then romance books as an apology”

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Little Ghosts! They are a murder genre bookstore in the city and they have been such good friends to me, and helping me get our name out there!