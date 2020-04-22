“A Day in the Life” with Toronto actor and writer Bianca Rusu

Bianca Rusu is a Romanian-born, Toronto raised, New York educated, actor. She now splits her time between Toronto and Los Angeles. She is a graduate of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, Atlantic Theater Company, winning an award upon graduating for Outstanding Achievement in Conservatory. Her work in Canada includes YTV’s Ghost Trackers and most notably cult horror short “Demonology of Desire” directed by Toronto’s Rodrigo Gudino, which garnered her a Best Actress Jury Prize at Fantastic Fest.

Two years ago, Bianca co-wrote the original script for Pioneers, teamed up with an incredible directing duo in Similar But Different, then an all-female Production Co. (SMLBR PRTY). With the help of the Shift Creative Fund, she filmed over two days in the high heat of the California desert. This piece is entirely female acted, written, directed, produced, filmed, designed, colored, edited and scored. Pioneers had its festival debut at Cannes Short Film Corner, followed by the Austin Film Festival and the Bushwick Film Festival. It recently had its online premiere with a Vimeo Staff Pick, was featured on Film Shortage and Vancouver’s own Booooooom TV.

What ‘hood are you in?

I grew up in North York, and attended Claude Watson School for the Arts and followed the same program at Earl Haig Secondary School. After NYU, I relocated to Toronto’s east end in West Hill.

What do you do?

I am primarily an actor, but have forayed into writing. At the core of both of these disciplines is story telling. I believe story brings us the most empathetic place we can be in. We are reminded what it is to hone our humanity, to re-discover communication, to become sensitive and aware of our fellow humans, and allows us to acknowledge, and most importantly share suffering.

What are you currently working on?

My Pioneers collaborator and I are working of the feature iteration of our short!

Where can we find you work?

You can watch Pioneers on Vimeo, Film Shortage or Booooooom TV, or keep up with me on instagram