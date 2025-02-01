Hermes the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Hermes, a lovable ball of energy with a heart as big as his curiosity! He’s affectionate and loves everyone, even the vets-though he might play it cool with new people at first. But toss him a treat, and he’s your best friend for life. Whether he’s purring in your lap or chasing after his favourite toys, this playful kitty is always ready for some fun -whether it’s solo adventures or playtime with his favourite humans.

With his boundless energy and sharp mind, Hermes is always up for learning something new. From teeth brushing and harness training to impressing you with a new trick, he’s quick to pick up on things. He’s a champ with nail trims and vet exams, handling all body handling like a pro-even if he’s not totally on board with it!

Hermes is gentle with his claws and teeth, so no need to worry about rough play. He’s got a lot of love to give, and he’d rather be doted on than fed (though he’s definitely not opposed to a tasty treat now and then). He’s a talkative guy, too, always ready to share his thoughts with a soft meow or a chirp.

One thing’s for sure: Hermes is one confident kitty who bounces back quickly from anything life throws his way- nothing seems to faze him for long. And when he’s not chasing treats or playing, he’s enjoying some quality cuddle time, loving all the attention you’ve got to give.

Oh, and he’s learning not to “door dash,” so don’t worry about him making a speedy exit when the door opens!

If you’re looking for a curious, playful, and affectionate cat who can make you smile with his charm and antics, Hermes is your guy.

Hermes

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 8 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

