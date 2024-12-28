Kasha the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Kasha, the King of Brushes! This regal fellow lives for the simple pleasures of life: soft bristles, gentle strokes, and that just-right scratch behind the ears. The moment he sees you holding a brush, Kasha becomes a vision of bliss-chirping, sauntering over like the royalty he is, and gently nudging your hand, all while his soft grey-and-silver fur shimmers in approval. He’s known to grasp the brush in his paws, delicately scratching his chin as if it were his royal sceptre.

When he’s not overseeing his brushing sessions or pouncing on wand toys, Kasha finds his zen in a cozy corner, basking in his favourite spots and watching over his domain. Though he may start out valuing his personal space, this king’s quiet dignity hides a sweet, snuggly side that blossoms with a little patience and care.

If you have room for this sophisticated, brush-loving gentleman, Kasha is ready to meet his loyal subjects-drop by and say hello!

Kasha

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 10 Years 10 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.