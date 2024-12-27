Welcome to Mont Tremblant, a picturesque haven nestled in the heart of Québec that promises a blend of adventure, relaxation, and culinary delights. Whether you’re planning a thrilling ski trip, a cozy winter getaway, or simply a delightful weekend in the village, Mont Tremblant offers a variety of experiences to suit every traveler. In this guide, we explore the best accommodations, dining spots, and must-do activities to ensure you make the most of your visit.

How to get to Mont Tremblant

Driving to Mont Tremblant

We drove this time and were lucky enough to work with Mazda and their press fleet to test out the new 2025 CX-70 Mild Hybrid. This mid-size SUV is great for 2 couples or a family and has space in the trunk for our snowboard gear and bags for a 4-day trip. Driving long distance in the winter requires comfort, reliability and safety, all of which were accomplished by this vehicle. We also love the detailing inside of Mazdas as well as their user interface for their dashboard computer.

To get to Tremblant we took the 407 to the 401 and then up through Ottawa towards our final destination. The drive is about 6 hours from Toronto with places like EnRoute or smaller towns to stop along the way. If you have time, you can stop in Kingston or Ottawa to grab a bite to eat at a nicer spot.

Flying to Mont Tremblant

Flying to Tremblant requires you to first fly in to Montréal and then drive about 2 hours to reach your destination. We have often found it much easier to drive with all the time lost at airports and wait times. But if you are coming from somewhere else in the world, you will most likely fly into Montréal and then rent a car or take a bus the rest of the way.

Where to stay in Mont Tremblant

Holiday INN Express & Suites Mont Tremblant

For an ideal stay in Mont Tremblant, consider the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Mont Tremblant. Conveniently located on the main strip of the Mont Tremblant Village, this hotel provides easy access to various shops and eateries. Guests can enjoy a complimentary breakfast featuring bacon, sausages, eggs, juices, toast, bagels, and even a pancake and crepe maker.

We stayed in a spacious suite complete with a fireplace and balcony, along with a full kitchen, bathtub, and a living room with a pullout couch. The hotel offers practical amenities such as ski gear storage, underground parking, a sauna, and a hot tub. Additionally, it’s just a short 5-minute walk to the town gondola, which takes you to the top of the town, adding to the convenience and charm of your stay.

Where to eat in Mont Tremblant

Mont Tremblant boasts a vibrant culinary scene with options ranging from casual quick-service spots to cozy pubs and elegant dining establishments.

Le Shack – Resto-Bar

Le Shack is conveniently situated right next to the gondola at the top of the village in Mont Tremblant, making it the perfect stop for a bite to eat during a day of adventure. With a unique interior adorned with artificial trees in fall colours and spacious, cool shack-like structures that inspired its name, Le Shack exudes a cozy and welcoming atmosphere.

Known for its pub-style menu featuring classic comfort foods such as fish and chips, mac and cheese, and a hearty Philly cheese steak, this establishment caters to families and visitors seeking a relaxed dining experience. Additionally, the terrace offers a picturesque view overlooking Place St-Bernard, adding to the charm of the visit. During your stop, be sure to treat yourself to their delicious strawberry milkshake and savour the crispy and flavourful fish and chips.

Le Grand Manitou

Perched at the top of the mountain and accessible by the gondola, Le Grand Manitou in Mont Tremblant provided a convenient and satisfying quick-service dining option. Offering a wide array of culinary choices akin to most ski resort lunch cafeterias, the cafeteria-style setup presented an assortment of options including customisable salads, self-serve soups with accompanying add-ons such as crackers, butter, bread, and sauces, along with burgers, pizza, snacks like chips and chocolate, and a variety of drinks. However, what truly set Le Grand Manitou apart was the breathtaking panoramic view it afforded, overlooking the mountain and the picturesque valleys below. The ease of access and ample seating made it an ideal spot for a pit stop during a day of skiing, eliminating the need to descend into the village. Furthermore, the affordability of the offerings made it a practical and inviting choice for a satisfying meal with a spectacular backdrop.

La Diable – Microbrasserie

At the microbrasserie La Diable, we indulged in a satisfying dining experience at this cozy bar and restaurant known for its impressive selection of meat dishes. The menu offered a variety of options, including sausages, steak, and ribs, perfectly complemented by the presence of some exceptional craft beers. Our meal consisted of mouthwatering ribs served with crispy fries and a refreshing Caesar salad, along with a delightful selection of two sausages paired with fries, sour kraut, and a house salad.

Opting for the Toulouse and Swiss sausages, we found each selection to be unique and satisfying. The service was quick and efficient, ensuring that we could fully enjoy our generous portion sizes, perfect for sharing. A unique touch was the opportunity to contribute to the bar’s collection of coasters displayed proudly on the walls. La Diable microbrasserie provided a welcoming atmosphere and delicious meals that left us thoroughly satisfied.

La Forge – Bistro-Bar & Grill

Located close to the gondola that takes you up the mountain, La Forge restaurant offers a unique dining experience with a bar and bistro downstairs and a steakhouse upstairs. We ordered the delightful chèvre chaud salad, artfully prepared with deep-fried goat cheese balls, balsamic drizzle, and figs, providing a delicious twist to a classic dish. The menu featured smashed burgers alongside a range of tantalising options, including the ability to upgrade your fries to a decadent poutine like the standout duck confit poutine.

The ambiance at La Forge struck a perfect balance – vibrant and energetic from the bar, yet maintaining a cozy and welcoming atmosphere. When dining at the bistro, you can expect a cool fireside patio seating experience with heaters above and a fireplace in each table’s centre. La Forge Bistro-Bar & Grill, owned by the same owner as Le Shack and ideally situated between the ski slopes and Place St-Bernard, is the ideal location for a trendy après-ski outing and enjoying delectable seasonal meals with family or friends in the heart of the pedestrian village.

What to do in Mont Tremblant

From exhilarating adventures to enchanting evening experiences, Mont Tremblant provides an array of activities to make your visit unforgettable.

Ski and Snowboard

Mont Tremblant is one of Canada’s best ski resorts and Eastern Canada’s crown jewel. If you are East of the prairies, then Mont Tremblant is often your best bet for quality slopes.

A pass for the day at Tremblant ranges from $104 for a half-day adult pass all the way to $177 for adult full-day during the New Year week. Kids under 4 can go for as little as $20 so be sure to get them started young!

Rentals for equipment cost about $100 a day and they offer free valet for your skis and snowboard rentals to keep them close to the hill over night so you don’t have to take them with you.

Lessons in groups or private also run throughout the mornings and afternoons.

Central Tapas and Nightclub

Central Tapas and Nightclub in Mont-Tremblant offers a vibrant mix of latin flavours and a lively nightlife experience. Drawing inspiration from traditional Spanish tapas restaurants with a touch of Quebec flair, the menu features delicious, creative cocktails, and playful wines. After 10 PM, the atmosphere transforms into the hottest spot in Tremblant, with the best music, dancing, and VIP nightlife encounters.

At Central, you can enjoy an array of mouth-watering desserts after dinner while immersing yourself in the energetic ambiance and diverse music selection curated by the DJ based on the night and crowd. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness flair bartending showcases for an added touch of excitement. A must try is their chocolate empanadas.

Sleigh Ride

Located just a 10-minute drive from the hotel, the local sleigh rides provide a charming and festive experience for visitors. Led by two horses originally from the south of France, the wood sled accommodates 10 guests, a driver, and a host who entertains with regional stories and jokes, adding an extra layer of enjoyment to the hour-long trip. Halfway through the journey, guests gather around a fire to savour hot cocoa, creating a cozy and heartwarming interlude. It’s a popular destination and activity for international visitors seeking a snowy, Christmas-like experience, as evidenced by the diverse groups of guests, such as a family of 8 from Mexico, who were in town for a winter holiday. The excursion provides warm blankets for all participants, a thoughtful touch ensuring everyone stays cozy amid the winter chill. Whether enjoyed in the afternoon or at night, this old-fashioned family activity offers an enchanting way to embrace the winter season, complete with legendary tales about Mont Tremblant and folk songs provided by the host and storyteller.

Maison Fayard – Upscale Grocery

Nestled in the heart of the pedestrian village, this charming gourmet grocery store is the perfect spot to gather all the essentials for an impressive charcuterie board. Visit and indulge in an exquisite selection of crackers, cured meats, artisanal cheeses, sparkling fruit drinks, jelly, and pickled items. We enjoyed our assortment of goodies by the fire, creating a cozy and memorable evening. Maison Fayard is renowned for its friendly and knowledgeable staff, making each visit delightful. As a chain store with locations across Quebec, its quality and service are consistently top-notch, ensuring a wonderful shopping experience every time.

Luminosa Candle-light Concert Series at St. Bernard Chapel

Nestled behind the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, this candlelight piano concert series offers a magical holiday experience infused with the elegance of a warm, softly lit atmosphere. The chapel itself, a lovely old church adorned with candles, sets the perfect scene for an intimate performance.

The talented pianist Rafael Zaldivar breathes new life into timeless classics, delivering emotional and intimate interpretations that blend harmony with nostalgia. With a repertoire that includes plenty of Edith Piaf, Zaldivar’s piano rearrangements reveal fresh nuances and offer a rich, touching musical experience. Each note seemingly echoes the timeless legacy of musical giants, making the Luminosa Show a memorable holiday highlight for anyone visiting the area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Guardian (@torontoguardian)

Mont Tremblant invites you to explore its charming village, savour its culinary treasures, and enjoy its unique activities. Whether it’s your first visit or a favourite destination, this guide ensures you experience the very best Mont Tremblant has to offer.

For more information, plese check out the Mont Tremblant website.