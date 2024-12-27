Five Minutes With: Musician Dan Fortin

Dan Fortin, a Peterborough, Ontario native, is a versatile musician whose eclectic taste has propelled him into collaborations across the jazz, rock, and pop spectrum. His extensive list of collaborators includes Bernice, Aline’s étoile magique, The Allison Au Quartet, Emilie-Claire Barlow, Laila Biali, and Serena Ryder, among others. He’s performed internationally at renowned venues such as Café Oto, 55 Bar, SFJAZZ Center, and The Cotton Club in Tokyo, as well as celebrated festivals like the Monterey Jazz Festival.

As a co-leader of the acclaimed trio MYRIAD3, alongside Chris Donnelly and Ernesto Cervini, Fortin has released five albums on Alma Records, including Tell (2012), The Where (2014, Juno nominee), and Vera (2018). The trio has toured extensively across North America, Europe, and Japan, with standout performances at the Tokyo Jazz Festival and Ronnie Scott’s International Piano Trio Festival in London.

Fortin has also ventured into solo projects, releasing three albums as a leader: Brinks (2015, Fresh Sound New Talent Records), The Latest Tech (2020, Elastic Recordings), an introspective exploration for solo double bass, and Cannon (2024, Elastic Recordings), a synth-heavy collection of duets showcasing his innovative artistry.

Dan is on faculty at the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Music, where he teaches bass in the Jazz Studies department.

Name:

Dan Fortin

Genre:

Jazz and experimental music

Founded:

January 26 1985!!!

# of Albums:

I have three albums under my own name, and several with other bands that I play in (with Michael Davidson, Myriad3, Bernice, StopTime, and others.) I think I’ve played on around 75-80 records.

Latest Album:

CANNON

Favourite musician growing up:

I was obsessed with Weird Al Yankovic when I was a kid. Big influence. The first double bassist who I really connected with when I was growing up was Charlie Haden. He’s still one of my favourite musicians of all time: his sound, time, and feel for melody and unmatched.

Favourite musician now:

It’s impossible to pick a favourite. But, a few musicians who I’ve been finding especially inspiring these days are Anna Webber, Craig Taborn, Elias Stemeseder, Kieran Daly, ML Buch, and Carmen Villain. I’ve also been on a big Joe Henderson kick lately.

Guilty pleasure song:

I don’t really believe in guilty pleasures when it comes to music. If you like it, you like it.

Live show ritual:

I often like to listen to something very different from what I’m about to play. (I listened to the NTS guide to Shoegaze 2k24 on my way to Jazz Bistro the other day.)

Favourite local musician:

Also a tough question! Someone whose bands I’ve always loved and whose music I’ve always found really inspiring (and who I don’t get to play with often enough!) is Brodie West.

EP or LP?

LP for sure.

Early bird or night owl?

I’ve always been more of a night owl, but I really wish I was an early bird. I’m an aspiring early bird.

Road or studio?

Studio, these days

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Tough q… Le Tambour or Shorty’s Pizza

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

I always loved crossing the bridge over the train tracks on Emerald St.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

The Rock Garden at the Royal Botanical Gardens. Perfect garden for walking.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Because I lived in Toronto for so long, I still do most of my playing there (though I’d love to play more in Hamilton, where I live now.) In TO, I’d have to say the Tranzac’s Southern Cross Lounge. Such a special room.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Into The Abyss