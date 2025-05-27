Winston the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Winston is a truly special soul. This sweet, gentle one-year-old shepherd-husky mix is adjusting to a big life change- from the quiet of Northern Ontario to the buzz of the big city. Understandably, it’s been a little overwhelming for him, but with time, patience, and lots of love, Winston will start to show his true, heart-melting personality.

Winston is environmentally sensitive and can be nervous in new or busy surroundings. He needs a calm, stable home where he can settle in at his own pace. A slow, thoughtful approach is the key to his heart. Once he feels safe, his loyalty and affection will shine through. He’s a quiet companion who doesn’t ask for much: a cozy spot to nap, gentle walks with time to sniff and explore, and a person or family who will offer routine, security, and lots of tasty treats.

Though Winston may always lean toward the more anxious side, he’s incredibly rewarding to get to know. He likes the company of other calm dogs and may benefit from a few canine pals to walk with, but he’s not looking for rowdy playdates. He’s more of a “let’s stroll and sniff together” kind of guy.

Because Winston is still adapting to the busy life in Toronto, his personality and needs may evolve as he gains confidence. He may show more playful and energetic sides in time, but right now, what he needs most is a peaceful, loving home to help him feel safe and understood.

Winston’s ideal family will go at his pace, keep things simple at first, and offer him the kind of steady support that helps nervous dogs thrive. If you’re looking for a loyal companion who just needs a little time and patience to bloom, Winston might be the perfect fit for you.

Winston

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 1 Year

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Black / Tan

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.