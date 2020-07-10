“Five Minutes With” Local Country Artist Jeff Orson

Born in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Jeff received his first guitar as a Christmas gift at the age of six. An older cousin gave Jeff some basic lessons and left him to it. He continued to play sporadically over the years.

In the early spring of 2014, Jeff was diagnosed with colon cancer. After getting over the initial shock, Jeff turned to writing music for solace. A hospital custodian heard him playing from bed during his recovery and urged him to take his music to the world. One tune seemed to lead to another and before long he had a catalogue of over 100 songs.

After receiving a clean bill of health, Jeff’s story was featured in the Toronto Star, followed by a bio segment on @Home TV. Playing at shows followed, where a loyal following began to emerge. Jeff’s fans appreciate his music’s straightforward style and relatable, heart-felt lyrics which are inspired by real life experiences. An artist with broad appeal, Jeff humbly aspires to compose authentic anthems for our times.

In recent years Jeff has played numerous venues around the world. On the heels of successful features in Singapore, France and Sweden and a headline show at Toronto’s Horseshoe Tavern in 2016, Jeff has had several busy years abroad with shows in Dublin (Ireland), London (England), Glasgow (Scotland), Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, New York, Miami, Honolulu and Mexico City.

Jeff’s music career passed a major milestone in March 2018 when he got his first ever radio play in the Canadian Maritimes. Over the past few years at home in Canada Jeff has played live in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto and at festivals like the Burlington Sound of Music.

In June 2018, Jeff’s inspirational survivor story was covered extensively on national television and radio networks, including CTV and the CBC, as well as in major national newspapers as part of the Canadian Cancer Society’s annual drive to raise awareness of the need for regular screening and early detection in order to save lives. This coverage really solidified his credentials as a Canadian singer songwriter. In August 2018, he made his Nashville debut. Recent months have seen additional radio play of his latest singles across Canada, in Minnesota and New Hampshire (USA) and even in the United Kingdom.

He is a previous recipient of a FACTOR Artist Development Subsidy. Jeff released his first EP entitled “California” in February 2016. He started to get national radio play in earnest in January 2019 with the release of his single, “Won’t Let Me Let Go,” which climbed to 101 on the Canadian country charts (Mediabase). His follow-up single, “Country Kids,” got airplay across the country beginning in July 2019 with particular success in Saskatchewan and Alberta, and was followed up with the release of “Little White House” in January 2020.

Jeff released “Pray” in March of 2020. This song was in response to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and was a way of reaching out to people feeling isolated and uncertain. All proceeds of Bandcamp downloads are being donated to the UN/WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Jeff is releasing his next single “All Summer” in June 2020.

Name: Jeff Orson

Genre: Country

Founded: 2014

# of Albums: 1 EP

Latest Single: Pray

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Oliver’s Steak House

Favourite band as a teenager:

BTO

Favourite band now:

Chris Stapleton

Guilty Pleasure Song:

How Deep Is Your Love

Live Show Ritual:

Performing Country Kids

Favourite local artist:

Red Hill Valleys

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

Facebook

Any shows or albums coming up?

Latest single entitled “Faith” or “Pray”