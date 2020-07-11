Coco the Cat Needs Help to Find a New Forever Home in Toronto!

Coco is a fantastic cat, who craves love and affection! She is young and has been through a lot in her short years, so her forever family will have to be patient, as they will need to earn her trust. But once they have it they’ll see just how loving she can be!

She loves to chat, letting you know that she is around and loves a good head pat and cheek scratch. Her favourite pastimes are playing with her wand toy and anything that rolls. In fact Coco is currently looking to master the art of juggling as she balances her toys in her paws!

Coco loves getting all the attention, so her ideal Forever Home might be one where she’s the only pet. If you think you can offer that home to her, we’d love to hear from you. Please contact us at: adoption@torontohumanesociety.com today!

Coco

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 1 years 1 months

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Colour: Brown/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.