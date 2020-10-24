Chloe the Cat is Looking For a New Puurfect Home in Toronto

Chloe is a very sweet, loving, curious and playful Scottish Fold kitty.

During the day Chloe is a lounge cat. Put a chair next to your computer and she will be next to you for the whole day while you’re working. It’s a little hard to concentrate on work while there’s a cutie sleeping next to you, accepting pets in-between emails, but it’s something you’ll get used too, eventually.

During the night, she is Chloe the explorer. She likes to take a couple of walks, inspect every nook and cranny of her surroundings, eat a bit and she’s back to sleep.

Chloe has a great sense of balance, considering she has Scottish Fold Osteochondrodysplasia SFOCD. This is a very rare condition that has made her legs lame. She takes oral medication twice a day to help her cope. She’s still able to walk and move around independently. In fact, one of the cutest things about Chloe is that she sits like a meerkat when she wants something.

Being able not to use her legs hasn’t affected her loving and playful side. She likes being brushed and loves long naps upside-down under the sun by the window. She also sometimes likes taking a nap on your lap – when she feels like it, she is a cat after all.

She is also very comfortable with other people – stranger danger is the least of her worries, as long as you have a ribbon, feather or string you’re willing to share.

Chole would thrive in an apartment with people who are willing to care for her, as well as one with toys, window perches, and soft chairs. Don’t let her SFOCD stop you from falling in love with her – she’s a curious, loving, playful girl ready to fit right in with your family.

Chloe

Breed: Scottish Fold, Mix

Age: 1 years 9 months

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Colour: White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

