“Five Minutes With” Toronto Musician David Newberry

David Newberry’s songs provide insight into the remarkably complex world we live in. Never sacrificing hopefulness for truth (or beauty for despair) he coaxes the listener into a conversation about life, art, and the magic of survival in challenging times.

Name: David Newberry

Genre: Rock. Smart-pop?

Founded: I was formally founded in 1981.

# of Albums: 5 albums that got physically printed, and a handful of digital only jams.

Latest Release: “As Far Away As You Can Go Without Coming Back” – October 2020

Latest Single: Fuel (August 2020)

Latest Video: Gone (by Laura Combden)

Favourite local Restaurant:

Square Boy. $10 for a hamburger the size of your face, a beer, and a healthy tip. Boom.

Favourite band as a teenager:

Weezer

Favourite band now:

Bon Iver

Guilty Pleasure Song:

I’ve been here too long to be embarrassed about what I like. Katy Perry’s “Daisies” really pumps me up, and some people scrunch up their face and raise their eyebrows when I say that, but I don’t feel guilty. I also think “OKAY BLUE JAYS” is a total bop. I’m jazzed just thinking about it.

Live Show Ritual:

Crushing self-doubt.

Favourite local artist:

Sam Tudor. And Zinnia.

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaks. Sneaks forever. That place is a community centre that happens to have food and drink. It feeds spirits and bellies in levels of equal magnitude and importance.

Queen or College St?

I mean, I prefer streets where the people who live on them can afford to hang out on them, so I guess College?

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Riverdale.

EP or LP?

I respect both. All of the timeless records for me are LPs, but maybe that’s just coincidence?

Early bird or night owl?

Pro-sleep at all hours.

Road or studio?

It was the road for ten years. Perhaps as a result of that, it is now the studio, by a long shot.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Really? Are there people who answer Swiss Chalet? I mean, I love Swiss Chalet. When I was growing up I thought that’s what a fancy restaurant was. As a teenager I would order large Chalet sauces and drink them like coffee. But come on. If anyone answers Swiss Chalet they haven’t had roti.

Where can we follow you?

@newberryontour on twitter. @davidnewberrymusic music on everything else (Instagram, FB, YouTube)

Any shows or albums coming up?

“As Far Away As You Can Go Without Coming Back” is a record I have been working on for many years, and it is out now on Jump Attack Records.