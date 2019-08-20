“Five Minutes With” Local Musician The Justin Kelly Experiment

Justin Kelly decided to leave his corporate life behind in search of meaning & purpose. He got on a plane with only a backpack & guitar excited to share his unique sound & positive energy with the world. What started as a journey in Iceland quickly grew into playing shows all over Europe.

As a true artist and free spirit, Justin finds inspiration in everyone & everything around him. His unforgettable adventures have been the driving force behind his music and have, in turn, led to the release of his 1st studio album “Wanderlost” in September 2018.

The inspiration & energy from travelling has got Justin quickly back to work on his EP “Grow Me Roots: A Traveler’s Story” – set to release on September 21st 2019.

Name: The Justin Kelly Experiment

Genre: Indie Folk / Rock / Acoustic Blues

Founded: 2018

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: “Wanderlost” Album (2018)

Latest Single: New EP Dropping September 21st on ALL PLATFORMS

Latest Video:

Favourite Restaurant:

Yatiri (Madrid)

Favourite band as a teenager:

Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Favourite band now:

Zeppelin, Joplin, Hendrix, Neil, Marley… real music!

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Carousel, Blink 182

Live Show Ritual:

Meditate & Stretch… talk with the crew!

Favourite local artist:

Neil Young

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Chos at the Dees

Queen or College St?

College St! Tons of great music! See you at The Smiling Buddha Sep 21

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Love climbing trees in High Park!

EP or LP?

The Art will speak for itself … LP first time, EP second time, Never Know next time

Early bird or night owl?

Gotta get that early worm and the late night wandering mouse in this business

Road or studio?

Pack the traveling van and hit the road with the band & fam any day!

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Jamon con queso anywhere in Spain

Where can we follow you?

Spotify | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Spotify, Instagram & YouTube all linked through https://justinkellyexperiment.com [1]

Any shows or albums coming up?

September 21: EP Release Party The Justin Kelly Experiment “Grow Me Roots: A Traveler’s Story” at The Smiling Buddha (961 College St, Toronto).

Tickets are available on our website at https://justinkellyexperiment.com/shows.

Subscribe to our YouTube Page for New 2019 Music Video Releases:

Official Music Videos for ‘Wanderlost’, ‘Hang Around’ & ‘Voodoo Lady’

Launching Soon!

Follow on Spotify for all New Music Releases

Much Love! – The Justin Kelly Experiment