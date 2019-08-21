“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Creative Josh Granovsky

Josh Granovsky is the next big thing. Always looking for a new project or challenge, Josh is an aspiring TV writer currently studying Film and Media at Queen’s. Whether it’s writing award-winning articles for the Queen’s Journal or finding respectable ways to take his shirt off on camera, Josh brings brings positive energy, excitement, and direction to everything he does.

After reading the Duplass brothers’ book inspiring him to create film with whatever he can, Josh set out to create a short film over his winter vacation. His short film is both humorous and thought-provoking, and has gained worldwide recognition, making its way into film festivals such as T.O. Webfest, Kingston Canadian Film Festival, and more. I have no doubt that you will one day see this creative, ambitious, and inspiring self-starter’s name on your favourite TV show’s opening credits.

—Samantha Fink, Josh’s coolest friend

BONUS BIO: Josh Granovsky is a fun-loving guy who likes making films. Josh likes to hang out with his 11 year old sister Allie because she maybe just makes his day?

—Allie Granovsky, delivered via Canada Post from sleepover camp

Josh Granovsky
I go to school at Queen’s University in Kingston, which is a great town but also so, so weird. Only there would a photo like this be possible.
Only in my second-last week of working at The Journal did I figure out I could exploit my resources to take cool photoshoots sitting on cars. Smh.
I’ve spent my summer working remotely doing research for an NYC TV writer, so this here is my daily view. 100 points if you can spot five year old me.
Josh Granovsky
This is my nearly two year old dog, Emmy. She is perfect in every way.
If a week goes by where I haven’t had a Baskin Robbins milkshake, I’ve failed. I got this picture my sister took blown up and printed at Staples, and it now hangs as a poster on my bedroom wall.
Josh Granovsky
I haven’t spent much time in downtown Toronto before this summer, and this photo was taken at an ice cream place on Queen St. The cheeto was coated in liquid nitrogen so it appeared both frozen and on fire, like the Night Walker dragon on Game of Thrones.
Josh Granovsky
This is definitely not a daily occurrence, but my dreams came true a few months ago when I attended a taping of Saturday Night Live with my family. Yes, Kenan Thompson did legally adopt us.
Josh Granovsky
I spent the past two years working as an editor at our campus newspaper, The Queen’s Journal, whose office is pictured here along with my cool friend/co-worker Sam.

What ‘hood are you in?

North York! I live in a very residential area where the closest retail spot is just a Baskin Robbins—which, as you’ve likely figured out, is how I like it.

What do you do?

I’m currently going into my last year of Film and Media Studies at Queen’s University. Sometimes I make short films and write articles or scripts, but mostly I just play a confusingly large amount of badminton.

What are you currently working on?

I’m starting work on my mandatory “major project” for my degree, if anyone in the Queen’s Film department asks. I’m also developing some pitches and scripts for TV shows, and I’m in the process of raising my tolerance for spicy foods.

Where can we find your work?

My first short film, titled wyd?, is up on YouTube here and will be on the National Screen Institute’s site for a few months too. Everything else can likely be found on my Twitter, where I’m @JoshGranovsky. I’m not verified but rapper Missy Elliott follows me, which is the only kind of verification I personally need.

 

 

 

