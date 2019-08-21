“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Creative Josh Granovsky

Josh Granovsky is the next big thing. Always looking for a new project or challenge, Josh is an aspiring TV writer currently studying Film and Media at Queen’s. Whether it’s writing award-winning articles for the Queen’s Journal or finding respectable ways to take his shirt off on camera, Josh brings brings positive energy, excitement, and direction to everything he does.

After reading the Duplass brothers’ book inspiring him to create film with whatever he can, Josh set out to create a short film over his winter vacation. His short film is both humorous and thought-provoking, and has gained worldwide recognition, making its way into film festivals such as T.O. Webfest, Kingston Canadian Film Festival, and more. I have no doubt that you will one day see this creative, ambitious, and inspiring self-starter’s name on your favourite TV show’s opening credits.

—Samantha Fink, Josh’s coolest friend

BONUS BIO: Josh Granovsky is a fun-loving guy who likes making films. Josh likes to hang out with his 11 year old sister Allie because she maybe just makes his day?

—Allie Granovsky, delivered via Canada Post from sleepover camp

What ‘hood are you in?

North York! I live in a very residential area where the closest retail spot is just a Baskin Robbins—which, as you’ve likely figured out, is how I like it.

What do you do?

I’m currently going into my last year of Film and Media Studies at Queen’s University. Sometimes I make short films and write articles or scripts, but mostly I just play a confusingly large amount of badminton.

What are you currently working on?

I’m starting work on my mandatory “major project” for my degree, if anyone in the Queen’s Film department asks. I’m also developing some pitches and scripts for TV shows, and I’m in the process of raising my tolerance for spicy foods.

Where can we find your work?

My first short film, titled wyd?, is up on YouTube here and will be on the National Screen Institute’s site for a few months too. Everything else can likely be found on my Twitter, where I’m @JoshGranovsky. I’m not verified but rapper Missy Elliott follows me, which is the only kind of verification I personally need.