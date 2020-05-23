Lilo the Cat Needs a New Furever Home in Toronto

This sophisticated lady takes pride on wanting to get to know someone before getting close to them. Until she gets to know you, she’s not letting you in on any of her secrets. Patience is key when first meeting Lilo, and she likes to take things one step at a time.

But once this reserved, yet lovely lady warms up to you, expect nonstop headbutts. She loves getting cheek scratches and is the sweetest girl to match her kind, delicate personality.

Lilo wants nothing more but to be able to live her lifelong dream of being the princess of the household, and expects all attention to be on her because that’s what princesses deserve. She would do best in a household with no other animals or young children.

If you are interested in giving Lilo a home, visit adopt-a-pet/adoption-process to start the adoptions process!

Lilo

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 12 years 1 months

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Colour: Brown/Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

