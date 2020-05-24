Home Style Japanese Curry By Chef Kazuya Matsuoka, Aburi Restaurants

Japanese curry is a traditional comfort food dish that is simple to make and loved by many across Japan! It’s extremely versatile and incorporates many ingredients already in your pantry!

Previously Aburi Restaurants Canada’s Corporate Executive Chef, Kazuya Matsuoka is now the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Aburi Restaurants Canada currently has three Toronto properties including Miku Toronto, TORA and Aburi Hana, and is known for its signature Aburi, or flame-seared, style of cuisine.

Home Style Japanese Curry

Makes 6-8 servings

Ingredients

DASHI BROTH

4 cups water

45g katsuobushi dashi powder (Chef’s point: Katsuobushi dashi has a wonderful aroma and umami, creating a fantastic base for this curry)

CURRY

1 box Japanese curry roux

1/2lb ground pork

1-2 carrot

1-2 onion

1/2 tbsp grated ginger

3 cloves garlic

1 apple

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp curry powder

½ tbsp cumin powder

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp ketchup

1 tbsp tonkatsu sauce

1/2 tbsp soy sauce

30g unsalted butter, melted

Touch of cream

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Directions

TO MAKE DASHI BROTH

Heat water in a pot over medium heat until boiling Add katsuobushi dashI powder Stir well Set dash broth aside

TO MAKE CURRY

Finely dice carrot and onion In a pot, heat vegetable oil over medium heat Add ginger and garlic Add curry powder and cumin powder Add onion and sauté until soft and translucent Add ground pork Cook until pork is well done Add diced carrots Add dashi broth Cook until boiling, and skim any scrum from surface of broth Grate peeled apple and add honey Simmer for additional 15-20 minutes, stirring periodically Add curry roux (Tip: break roux into blocks and slowly dissolve with chopsticks) Add soy sauce, ketchup, and tonkatsu sauce (Chef’s point: soy sauce adds a sharpness to the curry’s flavour) Finish with stirring in melted unsalted butter and cream

Optional: garnish rice with aonori to create a beautiful presentation