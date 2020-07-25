Ghost Pepper the Cat Needs a New Home in Toronto!

Smart, playful, sweet and snuggly, Ghost Pepper, aka Pepé Le Mew, is the perfect companion. He’s a trickster and a part-time comedian who loves being around his people. He’s full of surprises. For example, he does this one thing where he makes you think he’s about to plant a kiss on your face. Purring and purring, you let your guard down. Then all the sudden, ouch! He gives you a gentle nip on the nose. Sneaky eh?

Ghostpepper is incredibly intelligent. He knows how things work. He knows that if he sits patiently and meows every so politely, he will get what he wants. He is very into treats and could definitely learn a lot more with a human packing a bag or two.

An unapologetic foodie, Pepper will never not be curious about what you’re eating. He has a thing for mayo. He also has a thing for batting food around just to see what happens. He’s a real character like that.

A character who has been through a lot. Found in a backyard about a year ago, he came to us with a handful of medical issues. He has spent a lot of time with the vet and still struggles with some linger conditions that he likely will be dealing with for the rest of his life.

He has mild anemia, which means he has less energy and may tire more easily than other cats.

He has an inflammatory bowel disease and experiences chronic vomiting. He receives two daily medications to help control both of these conditions, as well as a B12 injection once a week. One of Ghost Pepper’s medications is Prednisone, which is a steroid used to help him with his tummy issues.

It is important to note that Ghost Pepper will require a specialized diet for the rest of his life.

There is no sugarcoating the fact that caring for Ghost Pepper will be more expensive than most cats. His special food alone will be more expensive as it can only be purchased at a vet clinic.

Our adoptions and medical team will provide you with all the support you will need. But you will need to speak to your own veterinarian about what Ghost Pepper will need in his new home.

Ghost Pepper is really such a special boy. He is so friendly and playful. He’s used to living with both cats and dogs. His foster parents adore him. They tell us again and again how much fun it is having him around. He is the kind of cat who really does form bonds with his bonds. Bonds that go beyond laps, naps, and snacks. He engages with people in an intelligent and loving way that is unique as it is endearing.

But it’s important to remember that he will require a committed adopter who is more than willing to take care of his medical needs. They are chronic and, unfortunately, costly. But with the right routine and support, you won’t even know about his medical issues. You’ll be busy fawning over his intelligence and affectionate personality.

For more information on Ghost Pepper and the care he requires, please contact our staff at adoption@torontohumanesociety.com.

Ghost Pepper

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 1 years 2 months

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Colour: White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.