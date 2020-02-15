Freya the cat needs a new place to live in the Toronto area

Sick of the crappy weather and the dreary news cycle? Do you spend hours, literally hours, deciding on where to eat and what to watch? Are you a little TOO invested in the latest meme?

Sounds like you need Freya in your life.

This absolute dream of a cat will melt your heart, warm your soul, and bring you out of the winter funk and into a sunny plain of purrs and snuggles. She is the homebody you need, the playmate you deserve.

Quiet as a mouse and playful as a pup, Freya will bring with her a steady balance of quiet calm and furry fun. She loves lying on top of her humans while they read, sleep, or watch TV. Her most favourite thing is snuggling down on her human’s chest, her head tucked into their neck, and purring herself to sleep.

She can get rowdy too! She gets the zoomies and loves zipping from one end of the hallway to the other. Her foster human has a laser pointer and she loves chasing the red dot wherever it goes. She often wonders why she has never been able to catch it. But then she stops wondering and goes back to chasing!

Easy going and easier to please, Freya isn’t as obsessed with material possessions as other cats. Toys and catnip aren’t THAT interesting to her. She values the deeper, more meaningful things in life like naps on laps, windows, and long snuggles.

Her ideal home is one without other pets or children. Sorry guys, but Freya values quiet, calm, and big open space all to herself. That way, she can devote all her time and attention to her human(s). Shy at first, she likes having a special spot to hang out in when things get a little rowdy. Especially when the dreaded vacuum is turned on!

Cute and cuddly, sweet and sensitive, Freya would be the perfect company for any quiet home where “taking it easy” has been elevated to an art form.

Freya

Age: 9 years 6 months

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Colour: Brown/Orange

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.