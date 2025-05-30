Five Minutes With: Toronto Electronic Artist Polly-Jean Vernon

8know8 is an instrumental “electronic” project based in Toronto, featuring Polly-Jean Vernon on drumkit and synthesizer. Polly-Jean programs sequences on a Roland Juno-DS synthesizer and plays drums while arranging these pre-performed parts in real time. The goal was to blend her love of electronic groove/dance music with her love of live performance. As such, all sequencing is done on the synth, not on the computer. This allows for flexibility and evolution during live performances, and ensures that no live performance will ever be interrupted by a software update or computer meltdown 🙂 And as a matter of principle, no aspects of the live performances have been altered/shifted/quantized during post-production. A punk rock approach to electronic music!

The most recent full-length album, POLLY (2023) features guest performances from Toronto’s Julia Little on guitar, Bruce MacKinnon (The Silver Hearts) on saxophone, trumpet player Rudy Ray (Wu-Tang Clan) and trombonist Tom Reader (The Silver Hearts). It was recorded at Dining Room Sound in Toronto in March of 2021. Also available are THIS LONG ROAD (LP, 2022), DESTABILIZER (LP, 2021), and PANDEMIC EP (EP, 2020). The new album “SHE” is scheduled for release in early 2025.

Polly Jean Vernon (she/her) is an experienced Canadian musician based in Toronto. A queer woman of transgender experience with diverse musical influences, she has played with many different live and recorded projects as a drummer and percussionist since 1991, first in the Toronto handcore scene before moving to Peterborough and then Halifax. In Halifax (1997-2001), she played gigs backing up local folk hero Al Tuck and treasured MC/turntablist Buck 65. This led to a two-year rehearsal space experiment with friends Dale Hussey (Rebecca West), Andy Miller (Rome Plows), and Philip Clark (A/V) including two drumkits, two synths, and a drum machine; the many lessons learned during this time would later form the basis for the 8know8 project and the birth of Polly’s love affair with the Juno series of synthesizers.

The early 2000s saw Polly-Jean moving back to Toronto to play with ex-bandmate Chad Ross, who at the time was playing with the Deadly Snakes and working on some solo material on the side. Polly worked with Chad and other artists to create three albums over the next six years, as Ghost Story and Nordic Nomadic. Her Kawartha roots led to being asked to perform with Peterborough’s legendary “beerhall orchestra” The Silver Hearts from 2003 to 2007, with whom she played as the backing band for Ron Sexsmith, Maestro Fresh Wes, Sarah Slean, Serena Ryder, Rick Fines, and Andre Ethier, among many other stellar musicians.

In 2013, Polly-Jean formed Brother Accord with Silver Heart bandmate Charles Glasspool, a piano/drums duo that played gigs around Ontario opening for artists as diverse as Wilderness of Manitoba and BA Johnston. The recording from this era, a 2015 album engineered and mixed by Kingston audio legend Matt Rogalsky, is self-titled.

Polly-Jean moved back to Toronto again in 2016, and in the fall of 2017, the 8KNOW8 project was born with the purchase of a Roland Juno-DS keyboard. She continues to work on other projects, including “post-fox”, a collaboration with Beachfox’s Zack Thomson, and an evolving riot grrl project. She will be back in the studio with 8know8 in spring of 2025.

Name:

Polly-Jean Vernon (she/her)

Genre:

Electronic/experimental/instrumental/punk

Founded:

2019

# of Albums:

4 studio albums plus an EP

Latest Album:

“She” (2023) on No Dogma Records

Latest Single:

“Make It Work” from the album “She”

Favourite musician growing up:

Neil Peart

Favourite musician now:

Kathleen Hanna

Guilty pleasure song:

“Strive” A$AP Ferg feat. Missy Elliott (actually, that whole album is so good)

Live show ritual:

A quiet moment alone outside

Favourite local musician:

Rick White

EP or LP?

LP, I love the experience of a whole record.

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird, nap, then night owl.

Road or studio?

Love them both like apples and oranges, but Studio!

Any shows or albums coming up?

Warkworth Pride Festival on June 7, working on a southern Ontario tour for the fall!

Where can we follow you?

Spotify | Apple Music | Bandcamp | Instagram

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

The Federal on Dundas! This is THE brunch for me

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Roncesvalles! It’s a cute land vibrant little neighbourhood, good for errands and hangouts, and it’s close to my apartment!

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park. So much forest!! And our dogs can run.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Lee’s Palace. Big beautiful room, lots of history, sounds great, and on the subway line

What is your favourite music store in your city?

She Said Boom! on Roncesvalles, new and used records and books. And lovely people 🙂