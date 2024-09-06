Five Minutes With: Toronto Rock Musician Nelson Sobral

Hard-as-nails urban soul, blues, and rock and roll, with the tenderness and twang of a roadside tavern. Toronto-based songwriter inspired by heart-worn country, northern soul, urban blues, and rock’n’roll, delivered with a spirituous temper and passion along the highways of the world. The magical voice & guitar playing of Nelson Sobral channels soul, country, blues and rock’n’roll into one transformative and cathartic late-night vision.

Nelson Sobral is a singer-songwriter-guitarist hailing from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, equally inspired by the vast, wide open spaces of the country he calls home and the labyrinthine maze of the city in which he resides. Sobral’s music is as much Americana and blues as it is soul and rock’n’roll, perfectly balanced with the energy and sound of each of his respective influences, uniting them all with one, singular mission: to move and energize audiences into an all-night frenzy and travel the world on the might of his song.

For Sobral, all that is sacred is the song, and the means by which it is delivered transcends genre. Though clearly inspired by the roots of songwriting giants—the Hank Williams and the Gram Parsons of the world—Sobral’s work deserves a wider scope, a wider breadth, and a wider reach. Through the lens of soul, blues, and rock and roll, Sobral’s songwriting, paired with his incomparable voice and monster guitar playing, is fit for any stage, any night of the week, any audience, anywhere.

Name:

Nelson Sobral

Genre:

Rock & Roll

Founded:

The day I was born

# of Albums:

2 LPs and a bunch of singles with a 3rd LP out soon

Latest Album:

Second Arrow was my last LP

Latest Single:

Hang On

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Otis Redding

Favourite musician now:

Myself

Guilty pleasure song:

Most Backstreet Boys songs

Live show ritual:

Sit with a guitar tinkering and doing vocal warmups for at least 5-10mins.

Favourite local musician:

Mattie Leon

EP or LP?

Depends! I’m a fan of both!

Early bird or night owl?

Former night owl now with kids early bird with a propensity for the night!

Road or studio?

Both! Road can be a bit more grueling and I have a pretty decent home studio.

Any shows or albums coming up?

I have my 3rd full-length coming out (date TBA). Check my website!

Where can we follow you?

Linktree

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Hy’s Steakhouse

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Rusholme Rd, is where I grew up.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Dufferin Park. It has a great kids area where I hang out with my 2 boys

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Horseshoe Tavern

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Long & McQuade