There’s a new out-of-this-world way to play (free!) online poker. Yesterday, Toronto-based Moon Gaming announced the official launch of Moon Poker, a futuristic gaming app that shakes up the mobile poker experience.

With its unique cosmic twist and fast-paced gameplay, Moon Poker offers 20-30 minute hyper-turbo tournaments (regardless of the number of players) where players of all skill levels can compete for real cash prizes every night at 9 P.M. ET—and without the need to make any purchases. Players are able to enter tournaments at no cost, with optional in-app purchases to enhance gameplay available. Players are also able to watch ads to earn extra stars and re-enter tournaments within the first 15 minutes to boost their gameplay.

Moon Poker founder Andrew Shore is a self-contained “die-hard entrepreneur” who founded his first company at university. “I always knew I didn’t want a desk job,” says Shore. He says that the idea for Moon Poker was inspired by the app HQ Trivia, an online trivia contest where people play for real cash, in 2018. “That was my lightbulb moment, when I said, ‘Why don’t we do this with poker?,” says Shore. So, he did.

“Our mission with Moon Poker is to create a standout game that offers a fun and secure environment for both beginners and seasoned poker players,” said Shore. “We achieved this by designing an app that delivers exciting experiences and significant real cash prizes. Partnering with our brand ambassadors, Bob Menery and Aaron Steinberg, we’re amplifying this experience, bringing even more excitement and authenticity to our community.”

Not only are the hyper-turbo tournaments perfect for players on the go (or those with short attention spans), Moon Poker’s cosmic-themed environment allows guests to immerse themselves in a visually stunning, space-themed gaming world that enhances the overall experience. “It’s all original content that our artistic team did,” says Shore of the app’s cosmic features. “We wanted it to be fun; like ‘Clash of Clans’ meets poker. You’re playing in outer space with all these alien characters. There’s a lot we can do with these avatars in the future too. We’re going to keep improving the animations and making it more fun to play.”

Front and centre to the launch are brand ambassadors, actors and podcasters Bob Menery and Aaron Steinberg. “The app takes everything cool about poker and makes it even better with this fast-paced vibe that keeps you hooked,” said Aaron Steinberg, Moon Poker Brand Ambassador. “It’s all about having fun, winning real rewards, and connecting with people who love the game as much as we do. Working with Moon Poker has been super fun.”

Since Moon Poker’s soft launch earlier this summer, the brand has given away over $8,000 USD in prizes. For those ready to jump in, Moon Poker will host a $5,000 USD tournament on September 10 – the brand’s biggest prize pool yet.

“The adrenaline rush from Moon Poker’s hyper-turbo tournaments is unreal, and the fact that it’s free to play with real cash prizes makes it a must-have for every poker fan,” said Bob Menery, Moon Poker Brand Ambassador. “I’m excited to be part of this journey and can’t wait to see how far we can take it.”

Just like the cosmos, the possibilities for Moon Poker’s growth are vast. Moon Gaming Inc. is backed by a leadership team with a proven track record in app development, market deployment, and user experience. Partnering with JAM Digital Solutions, a world-class development firm, ensures that Moon Poker delivers uncompromising quality to its users. Available for iOS, Moon Poker is set to elevate the poker gaming experience for mobile users everywhere.