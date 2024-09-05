Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Max Ross

Max Ross is a Canadian stand-up comedian who has also served in the Canadian Armed Forces as an Airborne soldier. Born in Toronto to Polish immigrant parents, Max has been a rising star, whose previous career paths and life experiences inspire his comedy.

Max has performed across Canada and the United States, including the Burbank Comedy Festival in Burbank California, Ed the Sock “War on Stupid” Canadian Comedy tour, and was part of the Just For Laughs Toronto “Best of Absolute Comedy Club”.

How would you describe your comedy style?

As someone who MCs a lot of comedy shows, I like to do crowd work and riff on what the audience responds with, but I heavily focus on doing jokes about my life experiences. My material is a little more unique, specifically when I talk about my time in the Canadian Armed Forces or growing up Polish Canadian.

I also do material that’s relatable, such as relationship jokes, but as Mark Breslin (founder of Yuk Yuk’s) once told me, “Everyone does “dating material”. Talk about your military experience more because it’s new and interesting to the audience”.

Who are some of your influences?

Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Patrice O’Neal, Bill Burr, Dave Attell, Russell Peters, Louis C.K., Norm MacDonald.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Eddie Murphy was my favourite, and his first special “Delirious” was the one that sparked my interest to try out stand-up comedy.

Hard to believe he was only 22 years old when he did one of the most iconic stand-up specials. My comedy writing at 22 was… interesting… (it was horrible).

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Andrew Schulz and Shane Gillis.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I’ve been doing stand-up for 13 years, but I still get a little anxious before going up. I have to tell myself that this is fun before going up to ease my anxiety.

The drugs I take also help me with my stage fright. (I’m kidding, if my mom is reading this, I’m not on drugs).

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

One time I had a dream that I performed at Madison Square Garden. It was almost sold out. So far, that’s been the best place I performed (in my dreams). In reality, I have a lot of fun at Yuk Yuk’s and Absolute Comedy Club in Toronto.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I had adult braces for 4 years and immediately started writing material about it. Rather than being self-conscious about having braces, I used it to my advantage and made clever jokes about it. I called my braces “grillz” to make myself more gangster.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Going to live shows is where I find out about new up-and-coming comedians. But the internet is also a great place to find comedians who are blowing up.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I co-produce a monthly comedy show called “Laughing Stock”, which features professional and up-and-coming comedians.

I’m also planning a tour of my show “Thank Me for My Service”, a stand-up comedy show featuring comedians who served in the military. Follow me on Instagram for updates on the shows.

Where can we follow you?

Follow me on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, @maxrosscomedy

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Alex DeWitt, he’s a great comedian and has been blowing up online. We met in high school, and he also took me to my first open mic on August 29, 2011. Follow him on Instagram and TikTok @alexdewittcomedy