Detroit: Become Human (PS4) Review: Spare Parts

Our review of Detroit: Become Human, developed by Quantic Dream. Released on May 25, 2018 for Playstation 4. WHAT IS IT? An interactive cinematic experience that plays like a (good) knockoff of Blade Runner. IS IT GOOD? Yes, despite some narrative shortcomings. WHO SHOULD PLAY IT? Those attracted to the idea of a choose-your-own-adventure that has very good acting and very okay plotting. ANDROIDS DREAM David Cage is an ideas man. Some of his ideas are quite good – and widely emulated – like having gamers do “regular” things with their characters, such as shaving, or washing dishes. He also helped popularize what is now a familiar style of context-sensitive controls. Just think of any game in which you slowly rotate a control stick in order to open a door; that’s Cage’s influence. But some of Cage’s ideas are also quite silly, and some are so bad they make you embarrassed for him and any who work at his video game company Quantic Dream. Cage may have one of the most singular visions in gaming, but unlike fellow auteurs Hideo “Metal Gear” Kojima, or suda “killer7” 51, he’s never quite delivered on that vision.

It doesn’t help that, for someone who sets out to make “interactive cinematic experiences”, David Cage is a very bad writer. His stories are all highly derivative, laden with clichés and dumb plot twists, and even the best titles – Indigo Prophecy, or Heavy Rain – never quite manage to overcome Cage’s notoriously sloppy storytelling. That’s why I’m happy, if somewhat astonished, to report that Cage’s newest game, the cyberpunk thriller Detroit: Become Human, is very good. Indeed, it’s arguably the game that comes closest to what you’d expect from an “interactive cinematic experience.”

Detroit feels like a movie. The story is interesting and compelling. The clichés are at a minimum, though not entirely absent. The plot twists are less ludicrous and/or telegraphed than in previous games. The gameplay is, as always, impeccable. It is entertaining, and it is worth playing.

ROBOTCOP Detroit: Become Human is a near-future cyberpunk game, featuring “deviant” androids, evil mega-corporations, and ham-fisted racial allegories. (One of the major plot points involves android migrants fleeing from the US to Canada.) It’s the product of a man, and a team, who really like Blade Runner and really wish they had made it themselves. Detroit puts you in control of three androids – one cop, two deviants – in separate but overlapping storylines dealing with anti-android “racism”, and the attendant rise of an android resistance. The gameplay is easily the best-ever implementation of Cage’s quicktime-heavy design philosophy. Quantic Dream makes full use of the PS4’s analog, touch, and motion controls for everything from sweeping floors to chasing down robot-killers. It’s the kind of game where the simple act of cutting a character’s hair is made enjoyable through innovative controls.

It’s also surprisingly well-written, only occasionally hamstrung by Cage’s amateurish tendencies. That’s good, because much of the game is dialogue-driven, with players given the choice of different types of responses – Press X to be compassionate, Press O to be forceful, and so on – to drive the plot forward.

Detroit‘s greatest accomplishment is its extremely sophisticated branching narrative. There are a lot of possible outcomes, and your choices can have major, and not necessarily predictable, repercussions. (Characters can flat-out die, never to return.) One of my favourite things about the game is the post-mission breakdowns, in which you’re shown all the choices you made, along with tantalizingly blank spaces for all the ones you didn’t make. I want to play this game again, which is a thing that I very rarely say.

Detroit is one of those rare games – though there are more and more as of late – to rely on believable motion-captured performances from decently well-known actors. Here, one of the standouts is a startlingly lifelike Clancy Brown, making the most of his donut-eating-racist-alcoholic-cop-who-grudgingly-learns-to-respect-minorities-after-he-gets-one-as-a-partner role. This, despite being forced to deliver the game's equivalents of, "Now I've got the chief riding my ass!" and "I'm too old for this shit." Brown is probably just thankful that it's another actor who has to deal with this game's version of "They Took Our Jobs!"