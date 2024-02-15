What to See at the 2024 Canadian International AutoShow

The time has come for car enthusiasts, industry professionals, and curious minds alike to prepare for an extraordinary event: the 2024 Canadian International AutoShow. As Canada’s largest and most prestigious automotive expo, this annual gathering has consistently been a hotbed of innovation, excitement, and a sneak peek into the future of the automotive industry.

Spanning an impressive 650,000 square feet across the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the 2024 AutoShow is showcasing a lineup of vehicles, cutting-edge technology, and captivating exhibits. From February 16th to 25th, visitors will have the opportunity to witness firsthand the latest innovations, trends, and advancements that will shape the future of automobiles.

What sets the AutoShow apart from other automotive events is its ability to bring together 45 renowned automotive brands under one roof. From iconic manufacturers like Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota to luxury brands such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Jaguar, the AutoShow offers a comprehensive showcase of the industry’s wide-ranging offerings. Each brand will have its own unique exhibits, allowing visitors to explore their favourite models and experience the latest features and technologies firsthand.

In addition to the exciting fleet of vehicles, the 2024 AutoShow will also feature 31 vehicle premieres, with several making their North American debut at the event. This provides attendees with the exclusive opportunity to see these cutting-edge vehicles up close and personal before anyone else does. Whether it’s revolutionary electric cars, sleek sports cars, or family-friendly SUVs, each premiere will bring its own sense of anticipation and exhilaration.

But the AutoShow isn’t just about showcasing cars. It’s an immersive experience that fuses automotive innovation with entertainment and education. Visitors can expect interactive displays, engaging presentations, thrilling demonstrations, and workshops that delve into topics such as autonomous driving, sustainable transportation, and the future of mobility. There is something for everyone, from the seasoned car enthusiast to those simply looking to explore and learn more about the automotive industry.

Here are some of our favourite things to see at this year’s AutoShow.

Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicles, like this KIA EV9, are a huge part of this year’s show. From concept cars to this year’s releases from your favourite automakers, there is an EV on show this year for all automative interests.

Tesla Truck

The infamous Tesla Truck. Do you love it? Hate it? The flatbed truck from Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla has been a hot topic lately. The truck is on display this year alongside Tesla’s other offerings. Be sure to check it out.

Project Arrow

I love this car company for its passion in creating an all Canadian made electric vehicle. The name is also a great throwback to the AVROW Arrow (CF-105 Arrow) jets, a plane known to be the best in the world at the time, only to be scrapped in a suspicious shut down of the project. It is developed and produced by the Canadian Automotive Parts Manufacturer’s Association.

JEEP Obstacle Course

Jeep has an awesome obstacle course that looks like a log ride. Guests will be able to take a ride in a JEEP and go through a serious of obstacle like stairs, giants objects and a large hill resembling a log ride chute.

1957 Chevy Corvette styled for Barbie

This Pink 1957 Chevy Corvette styled for Barbie The Movie is on display for fans of the movie or anyone interested in classic cars. The interior is something to behold with its clean pink and white leather interior. A beautiful car whether you like the colour or not.

LEGO

LEGO has several things setup at the AutoShow. We loved this lowrider complete with hydraulics and the ability to actually drive. LEGO also has a Mercedes F1 car miniature, a few other displays to get pictures with as well as some LEGO play areas that are great for people of all ages and LEGOmaniac status.

Red Bull RB18 Formula 1 Car

The RB18 from Red Bull’s Formula 1 team is on display along with the car’s stats from the 22 F1 season. The car, driven by 2x World Champion Max Verstappen and 6 time race winner Sergio Perez, dominated in 2022 winning 17 of the 22 races. There are also racing simulator machines to test your skills on the track.

For the Kids

There are several things for kids to play with. HotWheels has a set up with toys and life-size HotWheels, various companies have mini-games to play alongside their displays, as well as this fun remote control race track being set up when we were visiting for media day.

Planning a visit to the AutoShow is an absolute must for anyone with a keen interest in automobiles. Tickets for the event can be purchased on the official AutoShow website, autoshow.ca, where you can also find the latest news and updates leading up to the event.