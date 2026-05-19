Charitable Choices: Colin Edington of Breakthrough T1D

Breakthrough T1D has been fighting for Canadians living with type 1 diabetes for over fifty years—and they’re not stopping until there’s nothing left to fight. Formerly known as JDRF, the organization rebranded in 2024 to better reflect who they actually serve: not just kids, but the more than 80% of Canadians with T1D who are adults. Managing every aspect of the disease is a relentless, around-the-clock responsibility, and Breakthrough T1D exists to make that burden lighter today while working toward a world where it doesn’t exist at all.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) is the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization. As we drive toward curing T1D, we help make every day better for the people who live with it. We fund research, advocate for government support and improved access, ensure new therapies come to market, and connect and engage the T1D community across Canada.

What problem does it aim to solve?

T1D is a chronic autoimmune condition in which insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas are mistakenly destroyed by the body’s immune system. Its causes are not fully known, and there is currently no cure. People with T1D are dependent on injected or pumped insulin to survive, and management is constant—with countless daily decisions about food, activity, rest, and more. It is a relentless 24/7 disease, and the only disease where a person must replace the functioning of an organ themselves. The burden of that management can also lead to significant mental health challenges.

Diet and lifestyle don’t cause T1D. It isn’t contagious, it isn’t something you can outgrow, and it is currently not preventable or curable. Breakthrough T1D’s primary goal is to find cures through research as quickly as possible, while also funding work that makes life with T1D easier, safer, and healthier today.

When did you start/join it?

I joined Breakthrough T1D in February 2024, working with the development team to raise funds and increase awareness of both the organization and type 1 diabetes across Western Canada.

What made you want to get involved?

While I don’t live with T1D personally, I felt inspired by friends who have lived with this disease since an early age and have directly benefited from the breakthroughs made in recent years. Contributing to research into regenerative medicine, cell therapy, and improved mental health outcomes—while helping make daily life better for Canadians with T1D—is incredibly meaningful work.

What was the situation like when you started?

Breakthrough T1D has been a trusted organization for Canadians with T1D for over 50 years, so it was more a matter of stepping into an established, credible place and getting to work continuing their important mission.

How has it changed since?

In November 2024, we underwent a significant rebrand from JDRF to Breakthrough T1D Canada. Since the organization was founded more than 50 years ago, both we and the world of T1D have evolved. What was once called “Juvenile Diabetes” is now diagnosed as type 1 diabetes and affects people of all ages. In fact, more than 70% of new diagnoses are in people over the age of 18, and more than 80% of Canadians living with T1D are adults. The new name reflects that reality and our commitment to be there for Canadians at every age and every stage—until the day we’re no longer needed.

What more needs to be done?

Our goal as an organization is to put ourselves out of business. That means a world free from type 1 diabetes and cures for the Canadians currently living with it.

How can our readers help?

Visit our website to learn more about our work and how you can help—through donations, event participation, or advocating to government for better diabetes device access and increased research funding. Even taking the time to learn more about T1D and its impact on those living with it makes a real difference to our community.

Do you have any events coming up?

We’d love to have you join us at the Breakthrough T1D Walk in Calgary—a family-oriented event and the largest, longest-running fundraiser bringing together the T1D community in Canada. This year we’re doing an evening Walk for the first time, taking place on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at the TELUS Spark Science Centre, 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary. Register or learn more here.

We also hold free educational webinars throughout the year on topics of interest to the T1D community, along with local community engagement activities. Find out more here.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

As an animal lover, I have to mention the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society.