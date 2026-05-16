Rocco the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Rocco is the definition of a gentle soul who appreciates the finer things in life, starting with a quiet atmosphere and a delicious meal. This handsome senior fellow has a sophisticated palate and a great deal of curiosity, often showing his brave side by coming out to greet visitors when there is wet food involved. He is a master of the “slow hello,” preferring to take his time getting comfortable before showing off his affectionate nature. Once he feels secure, Rocco is a total lovebug who will stretch his chin out and up to make sure you reach all the best spots during a petting session. He especially enjoys soft cheek rubs and head strokes, leaning into the attention with quiet gratitude.

While he might start his day observing the world from a cozy cardboard box or a soft hiding spot, Rocco is always paying attention and looking for a reason to connect. He has a wonderful sense of wonder when it comes to catnip, often peeking his nose out to investigate the scent with wide, bright eyes. Rocco isn’t much for high-energy games with wand toys, as he much prefers a calm environment where he can relax and enjoy the company of his favourite people. He is looking for a serene household where he can find his confidence and become the steady, loving companion he is meant to be.

Rocco’s resilience and progress are truly heartwarming to witness. He is a cat who values trust above all else, and seeing him transition from a shy observer to a cat who actively seeks out chin rubs is incredibly rewarding. For someone looking for a low-maintenance friend who offers deep, quiet companionship, Rocco is an absolute gem. He has so much sweetness to share and will surely thrive in a home that appreciates his calm temperament and his endearing, curious spirit. With a little patience and plenty of treats, Rocco will be a dedicated partner who brings a sense of peace and affection to every room he enters.

Rocco

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 15 years

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: White / Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.