Daytripper: Explore the Tasty Trails of Huron County

Getting out of the city is the perfect way to slow down and reconnect—with ourselves and with the people we love spending time with. Luckily for us city dwellers, there are plenty of destinations just a short drive away. Fall is one of our favourite seasons to explore, and a trip out to Huron County does not disappoint. The drive alone, lined with vibrant autumn colours and crisp, fresh air, is worth the journey.

Known as Ontario’s West Coast, the region offers endless possibilities for visitors. On our recent day trip, we followed a delicious adventure along the Tasty Trail—a route filled with family-owned farms, markets, and friendly locals passionate about what we eat and where it comes from.

You can easily plan your own visit—just check Huron County’s website or social media for hours and activities. Or, for a more seamless experience, book a guided group outing through The Foodies Group and let them take care of the details.

Here are some places we visited and the people we met along the way…

Meeting Place Organic Farm: 86016 Creek Line, RR1, Lucknow

Tony and Fran McQuail began their family farm back in 1973 with just a single barn. Over the years, their daughter Katrina and hubby Ben joined in, and together they’ve transformed the property into the beautiful Meeting Place Organic Farm, a thriving 100-acre operation rooted in sustainability. Early advocates of eco-conscious farming, the McQuails were pioneers in introducing sustainable practices to the region and continue to champion Holistic Resource Management today.

The farm is home to 100% certified organic, grass-fed cattle, organically raised chickens, and pastured pigs. They also produce organic eggs, apples, butters, vegetables, and herbs. (Bonus: you can even order their products for delivery to Toronto on select dates!)

During our visit, the McQuail family welcomed us to explore the animals and orchards. Over lunch, we sat down with Katrina to learn more about the farm’s rich history and community roots—all while creating our own fall bouquets from the vibrant wildflowers growing in their lush gardens.

Green’s Meat Market: 237 Arthur Street, Wingham

For over 50 years, the Green family has proudly operated this family-run meat shop and abattoir, serving and supporting the local community. Now in its third generation, the business is run by the Green sisters, who continue the family’s tradition of offering custom processing and wholesale cutting—just as the generations before them did.

Their popular full-service retail shop is a favourite among locals, visitors, and cottagers alike, offering the freshest locally sourced cuts of meat, house-made sausages, and unique regional specialties.

We couldn’t resist picking up a few items to take home in our coolers—along with some ready-to-eat pepperettes and summer sausages for the road.

Red Door Milling, Cafe & Pannenkoeken, and Flour Mill: 5 Clyde Street, Bluevale

This must-stop destination, set amid the rolling hills of Huron County, offers two experiences in one. First, it’s a small-batch flour mill specializing in whole wheat heritage grains. Their signature Red Fife Flour—known for its rich, nutty flavour—is a favourite among chefs far and wide. You can even purchase (or let’s be honest, hoard) some to take home directly from the mill.

Then, head over to their cozy café, where you can enjoy traditional Dutch pannenkoeken (pancakes)—a house specialty available in both sweet and savoury options—alongside freshly baked pastries, all made using their own freshly milled flour.

Capella Meadows Artisanal Goat Cheese: 44053 Moncrieff Rd, Brussels

We met owner Edda—and the happiest goats you’ve ever seen! During our visit, we learned firsthand about the art of crafting exceptional natural goat cheese at this organically certified small farm. Every cheese is made without additives, and yes—you can absolutely taste the difference.

Capella Meadows cheeses are available through fine purveyors across the province, but visitors can also pick up their favourites directly from their on-site shop and meet the goats!

Blake’s Apple Orchards: 42933 St Michaels Road, Brussels

No trip to Ontario’s countryside is complete without a stop at an orchard during apple season! This family-owned farm, established in 1949, offers both pick-your-own experiences and a charming retail shop.

There’s truly nothing like a freshly picked apple—the juicy, crunchy sweetness feels like nature’s gift to our taste buds. The orchard grows a variety of apples to suit every palate, including Honeycrisp, Ginger Gold, Russet, McIntosh, and Royal Gala.

Lavender Works Company: 44072 Newry Road, Brussels

The prettiest lavender farm was the perfect final stop on our day’s adventure. Owner Julianne’s charming shop is filled with dreamy, lavender-infused treasures—perfect for gifting (or for treating ourselves and our homes). Inside a spacious rustic room, hundreds of lavender stems hang to dry naturally, filling the air with their calming scent. Every product is small-batch and handcrafted right on the premises, adding to the farm’s authentic charm. If we could move in, we probably would!

We were surprised to learn there’s more than one type of lavender grown here — six varieties, in fact—all cultivated without pesticides. The farm sits on land that’s been in Julianne’s husband’s family for over 40 years, adding a beautiful layer of heritage to this fragrant haven.

And just a thought—this would be the dreamiest spot for a wedding proposal, surrounded by rows of blooming lavender swaying in the breeze!

WHO SHOULD GO?

It’s a fun day out for anyone looking for an escape from the city. Couples, families, friends getaway, even for a great team outing, any time of the year. There’s always something happening!

VISITOR TIPS:

Dress for the weather – layers, proper footwear

Bring hand wipes for your road trip.

Bring a cooler bag – you’ll want to bring home a taste of Huron County!

Most farms take credit and debit cards

Be mindful of animals and handling, and check with the farmers and families.

Bring an extra pair of shoes or boots for mucking around.

Leave nothing behind!

WANT TO STAY OVERNIGHT?

Head to nearby towns like Blyth that offer options for overnight stays. There are now several cozy places along Main Street that have accommodations above shops. You can also find plenty of Bed & Breakfasts, Cottages, and Inns here.