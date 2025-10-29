“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Filmmaker Timothy Yeung

October 29, 2025 Shantelle Canzanese Arts, Film

Timothy Yeung is one of those filmmakers who makes you believe in the quiet power of stories. He calls himself a “filmfaker,” but don’t let that fool you — every frame he shoots carries an honesty that lingers after the credits roll. Born and raised in Canada, Tim grew up between cultures, and that space in between shaped how he sees the world — through empathy, humour, and memory.

His debut feature Finch & Midland tells the untold stories of Hong Kong immigrants in Scarborough — people who’ve worked hard, stayed unseen, and built lives with quiet dignity. The film premiered at the Vancouver International Film Festival to sold-out shows and continues its journey to the Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival on November 9.

An NYU Tisch MFA graduate, Timothy honed his craft through the TIFF Directors’ Lab, Berlinale Talents Tokyo, and Kyoto Filmmakers Lab. His first screenplay, Yesterday Will Be Perfect, received the MAS Award at the Busan Asian Project Market.

When he’s not in the editing room or writing at a Hong Kong café, you’ll find him wandering different neighbourhoods with a 35mm camera or jotting down notes for his next story. Tim makes films to connect — ensuring the communities he represents feel seen.

-Written by Jeff Wong, Finch & Midland DOP

Timothy Yeung
Behind the scenes on Finch & Midland — working through a moment with actors Anthony Wong and Jaden Kwan, while Jeff Wong (DOP) and Angus Wong (Boom) keep the frame alive. Photo by: Stephen Gurie Woo
Timothy Yeung
Red carpet at the Vancouver International Film Festival — grateful to stand alongside the incredible team who brought Finch & Midland to life. None of this would have been possible without Executive Producers Ridley Tsui and Annie Lee, whose financial support and belief in the project gave it both credibility and momentum. Heartfelt thanks also to Producer Kim Yu for her dedication and support throughout the journey. Photo by: Stephen Gurie Woo
Finch & Midland’s sold-out world premiere at VIFF. Walking toward the packed cinema, nerves hit hard. I hope we represented our community with honesty and heart. Photo by: Francis Magnabua
Post-screening Q&A with Theresa Lee, Harriet Yeung, and Jeff Wong. Sharing the film with an audience for the first time, and hearing what it meant to both the viewers and the actors, was truly unforgettable. (Photo credit: Stephen Gurie Woo). Photo by: Francis Magnabua
During post-production at Urban Post in Leslieville, I took a quick walk while on a break — and a 35mm snapshot — to clear my head during a sound session.
Grabbing a snack at the drive-in before sunset. Catching a film to pause, reset, and remember why films and stories matter. It’s always a gift to be an audience.
Timothy Yeung
Late-night walks downtown after screenings. I like taking candid shots of people — you never know if this will come in handy for a future scene.
Flashback to our last day filming 90Days. So much heart, naivety, and teamwork — the roots of everything that followed. Many of us still work together today, like Jeff and I.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I live in Markham, known for its fantastic Chinese food and authentic Hong Kong cafés. Growing up, I spent time across different pockets of the GTA thanks to my relatives and family’s restaurant downtown.

What do you do?

I’m a filmFAKER! =) I’m drawn to everyday moments and real stories. I aim to tell honest, human stories that reveal truth in small, often overlooked details. I strive to represent communities authentically so that when the community watches the film, they feel truly seen.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently working on the promotional materials for our feature film Finch & Midland, which is on its festival run. I’ve been collaborating closely with our Executive Producer, Ridley Tsui — who personally invested in the project and helped bring our Hong Kong cast on board — and Producer, Kim Yu, who pulled everything together in Toronto, as we prepare for the next phase of the festival circuit and theatrical release. I’m also reworking my first screenplay, Yesterday Will Be Perfect, which was put on hold during the pandemic.

Where can we find your work?

I wrote and directed the short 90Days, with Jeff Wong as the Director of Photography. 90Days, screened at numerous festivals and was acquired by Sundance Selects. When the Sundance window completed, we partnered with Omelleto to screen the film over Youtube. Our feature, Finch & Midland (trailer), will premiere in Toronto on Nov 9th, 2025, at the Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival!

 

