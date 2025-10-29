“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Filmmaker Timothy Yeung

Timothy Yeung is one of those filmmakers who makes you believe in the quiet power of stories. He calls himself a “filmfaker,” but don’t let that fool you — every frame he shoots carries an honesty that lingers after the credits roll. Born and raised in Canada, Tim grew up between cultures, and that space in between shaped how he sees the world — through empathy, humour, and memory.

His debut feature Finch & Midland tells the untold stories of Hong Kong immigrants in Scarborough — people who’ve worked hard, stayed unseen, and built lives with quiet dignity. The film premiered at the Vancouver International Film Festival to sold-out shows and continues its journey to the Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival on November 9.

An NYU Tisch MFA graduate, Timothy honed his craft through the TIFF Directors’ Lab, Berlinale Talents Tokyo, and Kyoto Filmmakers Lab. His first screenplay, Yesterday Will Be Perfect, received the MAS Award at the Busan Asian Project Market.

When he’s not in the editing room or writing at a Hong Kong café, you’ll find him wandering different neighbourhoods with a 35mm camera or jotting down notes for his next story. Tim makes films to connect — ensuring the communities he represents feel seen.

-Written by Jeff Wong, Finch & Midland DOP

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I live in Markham, known for its fantastic Chinese food and authentic Hong Kong cafés. Growing up, I spent time across different pockets of the GTA thanks to my relatives and family’s restaurant downtown.

What do you do?

I’m a filmFAKER! =) I’m drawn to everyday moments and real stories. I aim to tell honest, human stories that reveal truth in small, often overlooked details. I strive to represent communities authentically so that when the community watches the film, they feel truly seen.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently working on the promotional materials for our feature film Finch & Midland, which is on its festival run. I’ve been collaborating closely with our Executive Producer, Ridley Tsui — who personally invested in the project and helped bring our Hong Kong cast on board — and Producer, Kim Yu, who pulled everything together in Toronto, as we prepare for the next phase of the festival circuit and theatrical release. I’m also reworking my first screenplay, Yesterday Will Be Perfect, which was put on hold during the pandemic.

Where can we find your work?

I wrote and directed the short 90Days, with Jeff Wong as the Director of Photography. 90Days, screened at numerous festivals and was acquired by Sundance Selects. When the Sundance window completed, we partnered with Omelleto to screen the film over Youtube. Our feature, Finch & Midland (trailer), will premiere in Toronto on Nov 9th, 2025, at the Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival!